Mobile Health Revolutionizes OSHA-Compliant Record-Keeping for Respirator Fit Testing

Mobile Health's respirator fit testing partners move to their new platform streamlining HIPAA and OSHA-compliant record-keeping.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health partners are now experiencing all the benefits of their newly launched respirator fit testing portal. This game-changing platform saves valuable time and resources for OSHA-regulated industries. From medical evaluations to fit testing results, the respirator fit testing portal takes care of everything necessary to maintain compliance.

An OSHA-Proof Technology Solution

Mobile Health's respirator fit testing portal powers their trademark lineup of services ─ on-site, in-clinic, and self-administered fit testing solutions paired with online medical evaluations. Fit testing and medical evaluation results are delivered in real-time, automatically generating the documents necessary for compliance. The respirator fit testing portal ensures everything is in its place right when their partners need it.

"Better technology is the key to faster, protected, and organized results ─ that's why we invest more in solutions that help our partners hire and maintain compliance with ease," said Andrew Shulman, Mobile Health CEO. "For years, employers have had to work with multiple providers and platforms to achieve one goal. The respirator fit testing portal and our fit testing teams have once again made us the one-stop solution for respiratory compliance."

For each employee, OSHA requires fit testing medical evaluations to be kept on file for the duration of employment plus 30 years ─ an overwhelming task with endless upkeep. The respirator fit testing portal keeps all records organized and centrally stored in one HIPAA-compliant platform. The OSHA fine for one record-keeping mistake is $14,502. Mobile Health equips employers to be protected and ready for anything.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 38 years of clinical excellence. Their comprehensive services and flexible solutions simplify OSHA compliance for employers. You can send employees to their 6,500+ nationwide clinics, bring the on-site teams to your doorstep, or deploy the Mobile Health fleet to any location in the U.S. Mobile Health's award-winning client portal empowers employers with real-time results, 30-second scheduling, and HIPAA-compliant security. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

