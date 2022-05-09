Power Electronics presents its latest developments in electric mobility at ACT Expo

VALENCIA, Spain, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Electronics participates in ACT Expo 2022, where the clean transport sector meets, and which takes place in Long Beach, California, from May 9 to 11.

In this event you can find us at Booth 1061 where we will show the latest Power Electronics solutions for the mobility sector.

The event brings together the most influential and forward-thinking industry leaders interested in clean technology commercial vehicles, whose mission is to reduce emissions and build a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow.

Power Electronics will present the latest developments in the main products of the Mobility Sector:

NBSK 1440 kV the future of electric mobility. A station for all types of electric vehicles, from the lightest to the heaviest and capable of recharging at different power levels simultaneously, from 60 to 720 kW. With a voltage range of up to 1000 Vdc and simultaneous DC charging of up to 24 vehicles, it is presented as a turn-key control unit that can integrate both medium voltage components, cells, transformer, as well as the components necessary for low voltage configuration. It is compatible with the Depot, Cooled and Slim dispensers, which will be present at the multinational's stand.

NBw30, the V2G solution that combines design and state-of-the-art technology. The NBw30 is a DC charger that combines all needs in one product with a wide voltage range. Capable of charging a vehicle with a CSS connector or configured with CSS+CHAdeMO in alternative charging with a power of 30 kW.

About Power Electronics

Power Electronics is the number one world manufacturer of energy conversion systems for energy storage and a leader in manufacturing solar invertors for photovoltaic plants in the U.S. Its products are present in nearly 1500 plants in 35 countries around the world.

The company ended 2021 with 60GW of AC power installed, which made it possible to avoid discharging more than 60 million tons of CO2 into the environment.

