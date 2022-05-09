RADIANT LOGISTICS UNIVERSAL SHELF REGISTRATION STATEMENT DECLARED EFFECTIVE BY THE SEC

RENTON, Wash., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE-American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared effective its $150 million universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3.

Radiant's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bohn Crain, said "This registration statement replaces our previous $100 million universal shelf registration that recently expired and provides us with the continued financial flexibility to access capital to support and accelerate our growth strategy should the opportunity present itself."

Under the Form S-3, the Company may from time to time issue up to $150 million of any combination of common equity, preferred equity and debt securities (including preferred equity or debt convertible into common equity or preferred equity), or warrants, rights or units consisting of any of the foregoing. The net proceeds of any such issuances by the Company are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

The Company's willingness and ability to raise capital under the Form S-3 will depend upon a number of circumstances, including the Company's need for additional capital to fund operations, organic growth or acquisitions, the Company's financial and operating performance and the receptiveness of the capital markets to potential offerings by the Company. The Company does not currently have any agreements with respect to the issuance of securities pursuant to the Form S-3. The terms of any offering under the shelf registration will be determined at the time of the offering and disclosed in a prospectus supplement filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of any such state.

Any offering of the securities covered under the shelf registration statement will be made solely by means of a prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to that offering. Before you invest in any offering, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the applicable prospectus supplement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Radiant and any offering. A copy of the prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained at no charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, when available, copies of the prospectus, and any prospectus supplement relating to a particular offering, may be obtained by contacting Radiant Logistics, Triton Towers Two, 700 S. Renton Village Place, Seventh Floor, Renton, WA 98057, Attn: General Counsel, (425) 943-4599.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics ( www.radiantdelivers.com ) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company providing a full suite of technology enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions through a network of Radiant and agent -owned offices located throughout North America and other key global markets. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to its customers around the world.

Interested parties can access additional information about Radiant on its website at http://www.radiantdelivers.com, and in documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding future operating performance, events, trends and plans. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our expectations, include, but are not limited to those risk factors disclosed in Item 1A of our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public documents and press releases which can be found on our website (www.radiantdelivers.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof.

