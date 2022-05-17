Improve Online Security With the Password Management Tools Rated Highest by Users

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has recently published its 2022 Password Management Software Emotional Footprint. Two providers have been identified as Champions.

Password management software organizes and encrypts passwords to allow users to safely store, generate, and manage their passwords for online applications. Overly simple or reused passwords are among the easiest vectors for criminals to compromise online accounts. Complex passwords, which contain letters, numbers, and special characters, are harder for criminals to crack using automated tools but are much more difficult to remember. Password management software can solve this issue by creating complex credentials and keeping them secure in encrypted databases stored either locally or remotely.

SoftwareReviews has revealed the best password management providers for the year based on their Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) score. The NEF score is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings from users across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

Providers with the highest scores are recognized as Champions in their category.

The 2022 Password Management Software Champions are as follows:

Bitwarden, +93 NEF, for security protection and keeping clients' interests first.



Bitwarden , +, for security protection and keeping clients' interests first.

Zoho Vault, +96 NEF, for being effective and providing product enhancements.

