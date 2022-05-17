Realty Trust Group Property Management Clients Enjoy Exciting Tenant Survey Scores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Trust Group (RTG) has proudly partnered with our health system clients for decades to provide property management services that help advance their real estate building investments. We are committed to serving with excellence the patients, physicians, and team members accessing and delivering care through these facilities.



Recently, a tenant satisfaction survey was conducted across all of our health system clients, which showed some exciting results specific to Property Management, Engineering, and Accounting services.



Across all of our clients, the average operational scores were the following:

At RTG, we fully believe that when our clients are successful, we're successful. We take pride in partnering with our clients' across their healthcare real estate portfolio, and in the exciting results that come from successful property management.

Are your operations in order?

With operational services ranging from property and asset management, lease administration, full-service property accounting, and regulatory compliance management, RTG is your partner for operational support that serves all parties — owners, physicians, tenants, and, most importantly, patients.

For more information about the healthcare operations RTG offers our clients, visit our website and connect directly with our Regional Operations Directors, Lauren Alexander or Holly Sparks. You can also check out our Innovation Center to discover case studies, podcasts, and other free resources about optimizing your healthcare operations, including a case study featuring operational services for a valued client.

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a healthcare and life science real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations, and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance, and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com , Facebook , LinkedIn , or call 865-521-0630.

