2022's Workforce Management Software Champions Announced by SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Workforce Management Emotional Footprint Awards, identifying six providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces Champions.

Workforce management (WFM) software helps organizations manage and optimize the productivity of their employees. WFM involves forecasting labor requirements, managing staff scheduling, tracking time and attendance, and more.

SoftwareReviews has identified the best workforce management software providers for 2022 based on verified survey data collected from real end users. These providers have received high scores in the organization's Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Enterprise Workforce Management Software Champions are as follows:

WorkForce Software , +85 NEF, for being trustworthy.



Ceridian Dayforce , +77 NEF, for being reliable.



ADP Vantage, +74 NEF, for saving time.

The 2022 Midmarket Workforce Management Software Champions are as follows:

BambooHR , +97 NEF, for being respectful.



, +97 NEF, for being respectful.

Paylocity , +92 NEF, for including performance enhancements.



, +92 NEF, for including performance enhancements.

isolved People Cloud, +90 NEF, for continually improving.

To compare and evaluate workforce management software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated category page.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

