GREATER THAN ONE APPOINTS NEW CHIEF CLIENT OFFICER

NEW YORK , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than One (www.greaterthanone.com), a full-experience marketing agency focused on healthcare, announced that Bindhu Gopalan has been appointed Chief Client Officer. She will be responsible for overseeing all client engagements at Greater Than One, with a focus on building better healthcare experiences through the agency's Capability Convergence model.

"Greater Than One gets the full experience. It's not just the brand story, it's the customer's context of it," said Gopalan. "And it's not just the customer experience, but the client experience. I am so excited to be a champion of a more holistic approach that is customized for each client; it can be dialed up or down as needed. I've worked at both large and small agencies, and I have a real passion for Greater Than One's size and the fact that it's wholly independent because it allows me the opportunity to get to know and develop a personal connection with clients."

Gopalan also has a special passion for marketing products to treat rare diseases and recognizes how important it is to facilitate communication for patients with both doctors and other rare disease patients.

According to Elizabeth Apelles, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Than One, the decision to hire a new Chief Client Officer took several months, during which time an extensive search was undertaken. "This is one of the most important and pivotal times in the agency's history as we look to offer clients a unique model of capability convergence. We needed to make the right decision and Bindhu's experience and reputation checked all the boxes."

"Bindhu has extensive experience as the strategic and digital AOR lead over a variety of categories and has developed a reputation as an excellent leader and manager," added Apelles.

"I've known Bindhu for years and know that we're great partners at innovating established agencies for sustainable growth", said Matthew Howes, President of Greater Than One. "The reputation she's built as a smart, intuitive leader with both motivation and teaching skills is a perfect fit for our agency. Our account group and our clients will greatly benefit from her expertise, knowledge, and ability to easily form personal connections. Bindhu makes everyone around her better."

ABOUT GREATER THAN ONE

Founded in 2000 and included in the "Top 100 Agencies" by Medical Marketing & Media, Greater Than One is a full-experience marketing agency dedicated to healthcare, with specialized expertise in rare disease, emerging science and technologies, care delivery, medical diagnostics and devices. Through the Capability Convergence(TM) model, customers are met with better healthcare experiences through content, context and connections to influence behavior and drive better outcomes. The agency is privately held, and employee owned.

