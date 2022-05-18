Pure Storage Boosts Developer Productivity by Expanding the Portworx Portfolio and Making Kubernetes Adoption a Reality

Portworx portfolio advancements provide more data services than ever before while giving DevOps teams greater control over their workstreams

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced a series of updates to its Portworx portfolio which include:

Portworx Data Services , the industry's first Kubernetes Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Platform General availability of, the industry's first Kubernetes Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Platform

The next generation of the iconic Portworx Enterprise , the complete multi-cloud ready Kubernetes data management platform for running mission-critical applications in production

General availability of Portworx Backup-as-a-Service, which supports backup and restore of any Kubernetes services including Amazon EKS, Red Hat OpenShift, Google Kubernetes Engine, VMware Tanzu, and Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service

"Our focus is to unify and simplify the world of platform and DevOps teams, who are tackling some of the biggest challenges when bringing Kubernetes applications in production to enterprise scale. With today's announcements we are providing our customers with a comprehensive Kubernetes suite of solutions that help them accelerate data services, run Kubernetes apps in production, and protect apps and data anywhere with a few clicks." — Murli Thirumale, VP and General Manager, Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage.

Portworx Data Services

The complexity that results from the use of different types of data services and different databases means DevOps teams spend a large amount of their time firefighting deployments and operations, instead of delivering the new features customers want. Portworx Data Services is a Kubernetes Database-as-a-Service platform which organizations can leverage to expedite deployment, Day 2 operations, and protection - for any data service - with a single click, without any lock-in or the need to hire specialists.

Now generally available, developers can take advantage of:

Support for Critical Databases : One-click deployment of the popular data services, including Cassandra, Kafka, PostgreSQL, RabbitMQ, Redis and Zookeeper are supported immediately on One Platform; with more services coming soon. Platform teams can use One API to operate all of these databases and Manage One Solution for enterprise grade support

Consumption-Based Pricing: Organizations only pay for the data services they consume. Portworx Data Services can be purchased through a pay-as-you-go model, or through pre-purchased hours

Portworx Enterprise

Enterprises and service providers are standardizing on Kubernetes for all their containerized applications, whether it's on-premises, in the cloud or edge environments. These customers are also looking to expand to new workloads and get better performance and efficiencies in Kubernetes production environments. The next generation of Portworx Enterprise unlocks new use cases that will help customers to bring varied workloads in Kubernetes production environments, boost developer agility, maximize application performance, and reduce failover time to seconds.

The five new use cases and capabilities for Portworx Enterprise are:

Multi-tenant platform-as-a-service with application I/O control: This enables customers to maximize the use of infrastructure, control IOPS and bandwidth resources per app/tenant, and scale platform as-a-service environments efficiently

5G/edge with IPv6: Enables deployment of Kubernetes applications in a 5G/edge environment, end-to-end IPv6 support and access to edge storage

Lift and shift of legacy applications with Kubernetes virtualization: Provides end-to-end support for KubeVirt and Openshift virtualization in Kubernetes managed platforms

Unified storage overlay with Object Store Service: Customers are able to get a unified storage overlay solution with file, block, and object store services

Hot data tier backed by high performance storage with PX-Fast: Customers can take advantage of high IOPS and low latency of any high performance storage backend infrastructure, including NVMe, without compromising the advantages of Portworx Enterprise.

Portworx Backup-as-a-Service

According to the Global Data Protection Index 2021 report, 82% of organizations are concerned their current data protection solution won't meet future business challenges, and 67% of organizations struggle to find the right data protection solution for their cloud-native apps. Customers also want integrated backup and disaster recovery solutions to be offered as-a-Service. PX-Backup-as-a-Service takes all of the feature richness of PX-Backup and makes it available for customers to consume as a service, making Day 0 and Day 2 operations for Kubernetes data protection simple.

Now generally available, PX-Backup-as-a-Service includes auto discovery of Amazon EKS clusters to enable customers to start protecting their cloud native apps with a few simple clicks, Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), and multi-tenancy.

The next generation of Portworx Enterprise will be available globally during the second half of 2022.

Pure will be attending KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022. For more information, visit booth # P14.

