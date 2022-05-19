Beloved Chicken and Waffle Restaurant Sweet Chick Partners with Founders Table To Fuel Expansion and Growth

Major Investment has Sweet Chick Poised For Success and Growth

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sweet Chick, a popular New York based restaurant group, received Series A funding from Founder's Table Restaurant Group, parent company of CHOPT Creative Salad Company and Dos Toros Taqueria. The partnership will finance the rapid growth and expansion of Sweet Chick's presence throughout New York City, Los Angeles, and beyond, as well as the completion of the restaurant's transformation to a fast casual model.

Sweet Chick is the 9 year old gourmet chicken & waffles joint out of New York that has created a cultural community phenomenon coast to coast, through popular collaborations with local artists and musicians and being present at some of the biggest festivals throughout the US. With an early investment from Nasir Jones and locations in the five boroughs of New York City and Los Angeles, Sweet Chick has become a beloved treasure in popular culture and the go-to spot for industry who's who when it comes to chicken.

To meet customer's needs during the pandemic, Sweet Chick founder & CEO, John Seymour, pivoted the restaurant brand into a hospitality driven fast casual model to much success. This adaptation is now the vision Seymour has for Sweet Chick's growth moving forward.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Founders Table on taking Sweet Chick to the next level," said John Seymour, CEO and Co-Founder of Sweet Chick. "With this partnership and backing, we look to open more locations to serve our delicious food, build our team and spread even more love the Sweet Chick way!"

"Sweet Chick has the two ingredients that embody the spirit of Founders Table - innovative food, with the best chicken and waffles on the planet, and a unique Founder vision driven by John's creativity," said Nick Marsh, CEO of Founders Table. "We are excited to be a part of their growth."

Founded in 2013, the neighborhood's beloved chicken and waffles joint, Sweet Chick, operates on a simple philosophy: great food, cool vibes, and craft cocktails at a great price. Backed by rap icon Nas, Sweet Chick is loved by music icons and tastemakers as the place to meet us with friends for brunch or late-night dinner. Sweet Chick has locations in New York and Los Angeles. For more information on Sweet Chick, please visit: www.sweetchick.com .

Founders Table Restaurant Group launched in January 2020 with a focus on creating, acquiring, and growing innovative, founder-led, line-out-the-door restaurant companies. Chopt Creative Salad Company, Dos Toros Taqueria and Field Trip are part of the Founders Table family of brands. Our vision is for the founders to remain focused on the quality of food and hospitality, while Founders Table builds the operating platform to further scale the businesses. Today, Chopt boasts 70 locations in major markets, Dos Toros operates 21 locations across the New York metropolitan area and Chicago and Field Trip operates 2 restaurants in NYC.

