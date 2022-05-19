Football Legend Lou Holtz Endorses Vennia Francois for State House 45

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All-American football legend Lou Holtz endorses Vennia Francois for State Representative, District 45. Along with his many career accomplishments, Coach Holtz was also recently named Chairman of America First Policy Institute's (AFPI) Center for 1776.

Vennia Francois with Lou Holtz (PRNewswire)

"I'm so excited that someone of Vennia Francois' caliber is running for State Representative. There's no doubt in my mind that she believes in the power of the American Dream and is committed to governing by the constitutional principles that made this nation great. I'm strongly behind her candidacy and I'm proud to endorse her," stated Coach Holtz.

According to Vennia, "I could not be more honored to have earned the endorsement and support of Coach Holtz. He is a living legend who loves America and believes in American exceptionalism. His work at AFPI's Center for 1776 'aims to promulgate American values in our education institutions.' I welcome their work."

District 45 is an open seat in southwest Orange County and western Osceola County that includes parts of Winter Garden, Oakland, Windermere, Orlando, Celebration and Champions Gate.

About Vennia Francois



Vennia lives in Windermere, is a commercial transactions attorney in Orlando, and a state officer for the Florida Federation of Republican Women. She serves on multiple non-profit boards, including Matthew's Hope, Downtown Arts District, House of Hope, and the Civil Rights Studies Alliance. She graduated from Florida A&M School of Law, formerly worked for U.S. Senator Mel Martinez as a policy advisor, and at the U.S. SEC in consumer protection against fraudulent and deceptive financial practices. For more information, please visit venniaforflorida.com or follow her on social media Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Political advertisement paid for and approved by Vennia Francois, Republican for State Representative, District 45.

Contact:

Heather Herold

(321) 626-6760

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vennia Francois