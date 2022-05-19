Goulston & Storrs Attorneys Daniel Avery, Gene Barton, Kristen Ferris, and Gregory Kaden Named to Lawdragon's 2022 Leading 500 U.S. Dealmakers

BOSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that directors Daniel Avery, Gene Barton, Kristen Ferris, and Gregory Kaden, members of the firm's world-class Corporate Group, have been named to Lawdragon's 2022 list of 500 Leading Dealmakers in America for leading the biggest and most impactful deals of the past year.

Daniel Avery is a senior corporate and M&A attorney who has overseen the acquisition or disposition of hundreds of middle market companies in the U.S. and around the world. He represents both private equity and strategic buyers and sellers, across a variety of industries. Avery is a nationally-known expert on M&A deal term market trends, and was a long-time member of the ABA's Private Target Study Working Group, responsible for publishing the biennial Private Target Mergers & Acquisitions Deal Points Study, considered the most influential and established market study in the industry. He received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law.

Gene Barton is a powerhouse dealmaker with over 30 years of experience leading middle-market M&A transactions for U.S. and international clients in a wide spectrum of industries, including healthcare. Over the past five years alone, he has been lead counsel on more than $3 billion in M&A transactions. His clients include private and public company sellers, private equity firms, strategic acquirers, entrepreneurs, and a broad range of technology companies. Barton received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Boston University School of Law.

Kristen Ferris has more than 15 years of experience representing middle market companies in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and venture capital transactions. She is sought-after for her practical approach and ability to handle complicated, multi-faceted global deals in a wide range of industries. Ferris has negotiated acquisitions and dispositions in the technology, life sciences, healthcare, cannabis, energy, consumer retail, hospitality, sports, and automotive industries. Ferris received her J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School.

Gregory Kaden has over 22 years of experience representing buyers and sellers in middle-market M&A transactions across a broad range of industries, including real estate, hospitality, consulting services, manufacturing, information technology, and health care. He is known for his common-sense, practical, approach to solving complex business deal issues. Kaden also serves as general outside corporate counsel to a number of middle market portfolio companies owned by private equity firms and counsels clients in the full spectrum of bankruptcy and restructuring matters, often involving well-known brands. He received his J.D., with honors, from the University of Chicago Law School.

