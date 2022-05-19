VERIJET EXPANDS ITS FLEET WITH ITS MOST POWERFUL JETS TO DATE

The AI-Powered Air Taxi Service Elevated It's Fleet With The Addition of Two G2+ Vision Jets, Demonstrating Growth And Commitment to Luxury Travel

OPA-LOCKA, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verijet, a private jet company, and AI-Powered Air Taxi Service announced today the launch of two new aircraft: a twin set of next-generation G2+ Vision Jets, bringing in more power and range to its fleet.

The G2+ Vision Jets are equipped with a more powerful engine than previous models, allowing better performance in challenging airports and more extended distances. The newly optimized engine provides up to 20% increased performance during take-off. Continuing to place convenience and comfort as a key element in the brand's ethos, the new G2+ Vision Jets include all the same quality features as the older models, such as

Since its launch in late 2020, Verijet has tripled its fleet since its launch in late 2020. Verijet empowers travelers to fly whenever they choose, depart from airports closest to their home or office, and arrive closer to their final destination, reducing travel time and providing carbon-neutral travel while flying safely. Additionally, Verijet's planes permit travel in areas of higher temperatures and elevations.

Verijet planes now service the Southeast and West Coast regions of the US, with additional trips to The Bahamas.

About Verijet:

The Florida-based jet company, Verijet is disrupting the market and making it easier and less expensive to fly privately. Verijet's mission is to "democratize" private flight. Founded in late 2020, Verijet is making flying private more available to more people in more places than ever before. Verijet is a technology company that has morphed into air mobility – revolutionizing private aviation through the power of AI and large-scale computing combined with the most innovative, advanced, and safest jet in the air today, backed by an experienced team of aviation investors, professionals, and suppliers.

