I-ON® SKINCARE LAUNCHES AGE DISRUPTING SKIN EMULSION AND AI SKIN DIAGNOSTIC TOOL

Clinicals Show Positive Skin Changes When Iron is Removed

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- i-On® Skincare, the beauty tech brand that targets excess iron on the surface of the skin, today unveiled its latest innovations, i-On® Age Disrupting Skin Emulsion and an AI-powered Skin Diagnostic Tool from Perfect Corp. This technological partnership is a natural step for the brand as it continues to expand its educational footprint on the correlation between biological aging (indicated by how cells function over time and demonstrated by skin's appearance) and our lifestyles and routines.

i-On Age Disrupting Skin Emulsion (PRNewswire)

One factor that significantly impacts biological aging is the buildup of excess iron on the skin—the element most responsible for the formation of oxygen free radicals that are known to cause visible signs of skin aging—which occurs with the cessation of menstruation. i-On® Skincare's patented DII® Technology with vitamin C and pearl powder is the only cosmetic product on the market to remove excess iron from the surface of the skin, allowing the skin to focus on repairing and rebuilding. Powered by DII® Technology and other key ingredients, i-On®'s new Age Disrupting Skin Emulsion is a lightweight formula that easily absorbs into skin for a healthier, more supple, and renewed appearance. i-On®'s Skin Emulsion is a perfect solution for people who prefer a lightweight moisturizer as we approach warmer weather.

In a clinical trial for i-On® Age Disrupting Skin Emulsion, 100 percent of participants reported skin felt softer, smoother, and more hydrated after two weeks, 97 percent reported that skin looked and felt firmer and more elastic after four weeks, and 88 percent reported fine lines and wrinkles had been noticeably diminished after six weeks.

i-On® will be releasing an AI Skin Diagnostic Tool developed by Perfect Corp., a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions, to help inform consumers about overall skin health and skin aging. Using the i-On® link and their phone's camera, consumers can scan a photo of their face for an analysis of spots, wrinkles, texture, and dark circles. The photo is then compared to Perfect Corp.'s extensive image database to determine individual skin health and provide a skin age.

"Our goal is to shift the conversation about how we think and talk about aging," said founder Dr. Xi Huang, one of the world's leading scientists on the impact of iron levels on health. "We are honored to partner with Perfect Corp. to continue empowering consumers with knowledge surrounding skin health and iron's impact on visible signs of skin aging. The AI Skin Diagnostic Tool will reveal your skin's health and age."

i-On® Age Disrupting Skincare products are free of parabens, synthetic fragrance, silicones, dyes, mineral oils, DEA/MEA, BHA, gluten and GMOs.

The i-On® Age Disrupting Skin Emulsion ($125.00) is available for purchase now on iOnSkincare.com. i-On® Skin Diagnostic can be accessed at iOnSkincare.com/pages/skin-diagnostic.

ABOUT I-ON ® AGE DISRUPTING SKINCARE

Founded by Dr. Xi Huang, one of the world's leading researchers on the correlation between iron levels and health, i-On® Age Disrupting Skincare is a groundbreaking beauty brand featuring proprietary technology stemming from over a century of research. After finding that iron overload, caused by the cessation of menstruation after menopause, is a leading cause of visible skin aging, Dr. Xi developed the cornerstone of i-On® Age Disrupting Skincare: De-Ironizing Inducer (DII®) Technology, which does what no other cosmetic skincare product can do. It removes iron from the surface of the skin before it is converted to skin-damaging free radicals. For more information, visit www.iOnSkincare.com, Nordstrom.com or follow on social media @iOnSkincare.

i-On Skincare by Dr. Xi (PRNewsfoto/i-On Skincare) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE i-On Skincare