InventHelp Inventor Develops Line of Skyscraper Model Kits for Hobbyists (CHK-171)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a realistic and accurate line of skyscraper construction model kits for building at home," said an inventor, from Homer Glen, Ill., "so I invented UNBELIEVABLE MODELS. My design would offer an ongoing educational experience for model builders."

The invention provides a unique line of skyscraper scale model kits for hobbyists. In doing so, it could provide a fun and challenging activity for beginning to intermediate builders. It also would offer a high-quality decorative addition to a home or office. The invention features a realistic design that is easy to assemble so it is ideal for hobbyists and model building enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

