SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Carvana Co. - CVNA

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Carvana Co. ("Carvana" or the "Company") (NYSE: CVNA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Carvana and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 18, 2022, the Illinois Secretary of State's office announced that Carvana's license to sell vehicles in Illinois was suspended on May 10 due to the misuse of issuing out-of-state temporary registration permits and for failing to transfer titles. The Secretary of State's office stated that vehicles that have already been purchased but not yet delivered can still be delivered to the purchasers during the suspension, but no new vehicle sales can occur in Illinois during the suspension order.

On this news, Carvana's stock price fell $6.55 per share, or 15.75%, to close at $35.05 per share on May 18, 2022.

