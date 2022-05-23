XML Financial Group Launches Client Wealth Management App

New mobile tool connects clients to finances anywhere, anytime

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XML Financial Group (XML), an independent wealth and investment management firm with offices in Maryland, Virginia and Colorado, has launched the firm's first-ever client wealth management app.

This new native channel for clients and prospects allows users to view their finances anywhere they have an internet connection. They can explore firm podcasts, webinars, blogs and other resources while receiving real-time push notifications and alerts from XML as new events and content become available.

The app is now available on Android and iOS.

"We're focused on offering more comprehensive services to better engage with our clients, and we hope they find this new platform helpful in accessing their accounts and gaining valuable financial planning and market insights from our team," said Brett Bernstein, CEO and Co-Founder of XML. "We're glad to be able to offer this new app, something which few other financial advisors offer."

XML and its affiliated broker-dealer, XML Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, manage approximately $3 billion in client assets.

About XML Financial Group

XML Financial Group ("XML") is an independent wealth and investment management firm headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. XML offers a suite of wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals, businesses and families located across the country. For more information about XML, please visit www.xmlfg.com .

Media Contact:

Jay Scott

jscott@gavinadv.com

484-695-3774

