American Veterans Group provides grant to JVS SoCal; supports job placement programs for veterans in Los Angeles County

Grant will fund job placement initiatives for 290 high-barrier veterans; investment banking relationships with State of California, Los Angeles County made donation possible

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group (AVG), through its investment banking relationship with the State of California and Los Angeles County, has provided a grant to JVS SoCal, a Los Angeles-based non-profit organization that offers programs to support, train and place high-barrier veterans in thriving wage jobs.

AVG's grant will provide support for the JVS Veterans First Program which will allow the organization to bring 290 Los Angeles County, high-barrier veterans through its job readiness and job placement program. The grant was made possible by the State of California and Los Angeles County choosing AVG as a co-manager on a number of bond issues during the past year.

AVG, a social impact investment bank and Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, dedicates 25% of its profits to support veterans' causes. The firm directs its philanthropy to the communities where it does business.

"Our support for JVS SoCal demonstrates how the state's and county's decisions to partner with us translates into meaningful support for veterans living in the Los Angeles area," said Ben Biles, co-founder and chief executive officer of American Veterans Group. "JVS SoCal's career-readiness and training program for veterans aligns with our mission at AVG to help post-9/11 veterans transition successfully to civilian life and find rewarding careers after their military service."

Including the grant to JVS SoCal, AVG, since its inception, has donated more than $412,000 to 31 non-profit organizations that support veteran job training, internships and apprenticeships. The donations have directly supported transitioning veterans in 36 communities across the U.S.

"Veterans face multiple obstacles to employment success, and grants like this one from American Veterans Group enable JVS SoCal to continue to help them maximize their earning potential," said Alan Levey, chief executive officer of JVS SoCal. "This grant will have a positive impact on our work and every dollar contributed will be allocated to helping veterans find employment."

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran nonprofit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

About JVS SoCal

Founded in 1931, JVS SoCal is a nonprofit, non-sectarian social service agency, providing job training, career services, mentoring and placement assistance to diverse and multicultural populations, transforming lives and empowering individuals to achieve dignity and economic independence through sustainable employment. With over 20 locations throughout Southern California JVS SoCal currently serves 40,000 to 50,000 clients annually in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernadino and Orange Counties.

