Docker Enables the Next Generation Desktop as a Service Offering with Kasm Workspaces

MCLEAN, Va., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, in partnership with Docker, has developed Kasm Workspaces as a Containerized Desktop Infrastructure® platform for streaming remote workspaces directly to your web browser. The technical collaboration between Kasm Technologies and Docker includes research and development on Docker orchestration open-source technology used for streaming desktops, browsers and applications to the browser.

"Docker's ecosystem is now the foundation for a powerful new type of Desktop as a Service (DaaS)," said Ajeet Singh Raina, Docker Captain, Docker Inc. "Docker Hub, Docker Desktop, and supporting tools help teams build safely, collaborate seamlessly, and rapidly deploy critical applications. Kasm Technologies, a Docker Verified Publisher, provides the Workspaces Container Streaming platform that delivers Docker-powered Linux desktops directly to any web browser."

Kasm Workspaces replaces legacy Virtualized Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) offerings like Citrix Workspaces and VMWare Horizons by leveraging Docker containers rather than full-stack operating systems. The Docker ecosystem provides the Workspaces Container Streaming solutions — each with some noteworthy advantages over traditional platforms:

Desktops Boot in Seconds - Containers run on a shared kernel — Workspaces images boot in under two seconds.

Reduced System Resources - Containers share system resources and load only minimal essential services, thus consuming less compute, memory, and disk space.

DevOps Pipelines for Patching and Build Automation - The The Dockerfile build process automates the system compilation for release-pipeline automation, intervention-free system updates, and guaranteed uptime. Passive processes also bolster security patching, software functionality, and performance.

Orchestration for Scalability - Docker orchestration automates the process of establishing additional images and controlling resource allocation.

Portable/Sharable for Reuse - Containers work cross-platform without dependencies so they can be shared within Containers work cross-platform without dependencies so they can be shared within Docker Hub

Platform Agnostic for Compatibility - Workspaces can orchestrate any system with Docker — allowing it to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid configuration.

Web-Native for Usability - streams the desktop UI to the user's browser, using web-native technology that doesn't require an agent or plugin. Open-Source KasmVNC rendering technology streams the desktop UI to the user's browser, using web-native technology that doesn't require an agent or plugin.

"The partnership between Docker and Kasm Technologies presents the next generation of Desktop as a Service solutions through Docker Container Streaming technology," said Matt McClaskey, Kasm Technologies CTO, "The Workspaces solution is revolutionizing the delivery of remote workspaces through our cloud-centric, devops-enabled and web-native approach."

Kasm Workspaces open-source images are available directly through Kasm's Docker Verified Publisher images on Docker Hub.

For an on-demand real-time demo of Kasm Workspaces see: https://www.kasmweb.com/

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is revolutionizing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using open-source web-native container streaming technology for modern devops delivery of remote workloads to the web browser. Kasm is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for any workload, at any scale. Workspaces is wherever the work is, and can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

