GEMCORE, a Family of Companies, Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HUDSON, Ohio, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEMCORE, a leading provider of diabetes management solutions, today announced that its operational platforms - Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft D365, Brightree, ProShip, Vertex, and PioneerRx - have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's operational platforms have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and appropriately manage risk. This achievement places GEMCORE and its family of companies in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Healthcare organizations like ours are continually under pressure to deliver the highest degree of data protection," said Matthew Edwards, CEO at GEMCORE. "The process to earn this certification was not easy; however, well worth the investment and demonstrates to customers our commitment to HIPPA Compliance and the security of protected health information (PHI). We are super proud of our team in achieving the HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that GEMCORE has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

About GEMCORE:

GEMCORE, a family of privately held companies, is an industry leader of diabetes management solutions, mail-order diabetes supplies, wholesale medical supplies, medications, specialty third-party logistics, health coaching, and disease management counseling. Combined, these value-driven solutions reduce healthcare costs and drive efficiencies for clients while helping to improve patients' lives. Headquartered in Hudson, Ohio, GEMCORE's company portfolio includes Edwards Health Care Services, GEMCO Medical, GemCare Wellness, and GEM Edwards Pharmacy. For more information, visit www.gemcorehealth.com.

