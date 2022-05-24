Get ready for a Super Cool Summer with Layla Sleep's Memorial Day Sale

Layla's cooling technology helps promote healthier, more comfortable sleep just in time for rising temperatures.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Layla Sleep has announced its sitewide Memorial Day Sale to help people get the most out of the warmer weather and enjoy a cooler, reinvigorating sleep. Visit Layla Sleep to learn more about their limited-time discounts and offerings.

Layla Sleep's Memorial Day Sale is here to help people get the most out of summer with a cooler, more refreshing sleep.

Layla's mattresses are infused with copper particles to provide a cooler, cleaner sleep environment. Copper-gel particles work tirelessly to transport body heat away from you while you sleep and keep you cool, even during the hottest days. Both mattresses have two firmness levels, one side is soft, and the other is firm.

Layla Hybrid Mattress : Best All-Around Mattress

This luxurious mattress has outstanding edge support and is great for hot sleepers who enjoy a low-temperature sleep experience. A customer wrote this product "keeps us cool and comfortable, and we are enjoying great sleep."

Layla Memory Foam Mattress : Great Value Mattress

This mattress is an excellent option for sleepers seeking a high-quality yet affordable option with variable support and cooling capabilities. A reviewer who purchased this mattress during summer without air conditioning wrote he was "grateful for the cooling qualities" and noted it stayed "cool and comfortable" throughout the night.

Layla Bamboo Sheet : For the Ultimate Cooling Experience

Ideal for sweaty sleepers, offering more breathable sleep and heat-wicking technology. Customers rave about these sheets stating they are "without a doubt, the best sheets I've ever owned" and highlighting how "soft, lightweight, cooling, and comfortable" they are.

Layla Sleep offers premium yet affordable products such as their memory foam topper and cooling protector as cost-effective options to add to any bed for a cooler night's sleep.

Memory Foam Mattress Toppe r: Great Upgrade for Any Mattress

This copper-infused memory foam topper is perfect for any mattress offering cool supportive comfort without paying for a new mattress. A reviewer stated that she "loves this product" and "it keeps me cool at night, very luxurious feel."

Layla's Cooling Protector : Budget-friendly option to cool down any hot mattress

This innovative cooling protector comes in all mattress sizes with unique cooling fibers woven into the design & lux padding.

To kick off the summer season with healthier, more comfortable sleep with Layla cooling technology and get the best deals of the season, shop the Layla Sleep Memorial Day Sale to find a complete cooling sleep system.

