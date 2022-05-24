Invenio Imaging Receives CE Mark to Detect Cancer at the Time of Surgery using Artificial Intelligence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenio Imaging, the leader in intraoperative fresh tissue imaging, announced today the CE Mark for the NIO Glioma Reveal image analysis module. NIO Glioma Reveal is based on deep learning and allows neurosurgeons to identify areas of cancer infiltration in patients undergoing primary treatment of a diffuse glioma. With the CE mark, neurosurgeons in the European Union can now use NIO Glioma Reveal to inform intraoperative decisions*.

"Glioma Reveal provides cancer detection where we really need it, dramatically improving brain tumor surgery" Dr. Beck

"By streamlining intraoperative tissue imaging, the NIO Laser Imaging System allows the imaging of multiple samples from the resection cavity. The NIO Glioma Reveal image analysis module now adds immediate decision support", says Chris Freudiger, PhD, co-founder and CTO of Invenio Imaging.

"Glioma Reveal provides cancer detection where we really need it, dramatically improving brain tumor surgery", says Prof. Dr. Jürgen Beck, Chair of Neurosurgery at the University of Freiburg.

"Applying reliable artificial intelligence to digital pathology appears to me, as a surgeon, to be the missing piece in the puzzle of rapid intraoperative histology-based decision-making", says Asst. Prof. Dr. Volker Neuschmelting, Vice-Chair of Neurosurgery at the University of Cologne.

"The NIO Laser Imaging System can also be combined with other important imaging techniques such as 5-ALA fluorescence to further improve brain tumor detection during surgery", says Prof. Dr. Georg Widhalm, neurosurgeon at the University of Vienna.

Invenio will launch NIO Glioma Reveal at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the German Society of Neurosurgery (DGNC) in Cologne from 29 May - 01 June 2022.

*NIO Glioma Reveal is available "For Research Use Only" in the United States, not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Invenio Imaging Inc.

Invenio Imaging is a medical device start-up based in Santa Clara, CA dedicated to advancing the care of cancer patients by combining intraoperative fresh tissue imaging with artificial intelligence. Our technology, the NIO Laser Imaging System, has been used in over 2500 procedures at major cancer centers in the US and in Europe. In 2021 Invenio received a Medical Design Excellence Award, was selected to be a Rosenman Innovator, and received CE Mark to commercialize in Europe. www.nioimaging.com.

