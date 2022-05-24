LogicSource Streamlines User Experience Across Its OneMarket® Source-to-Contract Technology Solution

NORWALK, Conn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, the leader in procurement services and technology, today announced a range of enhancements to its OneMarket technology platform, including a redesigned user experience across the Source-to-Contract phases of the Procurement lifecycle.

"As the demands placed on Procurement organizations continue to increase in our disruptive and fast-paced business environment, technology solutions must streamline workloads for today's Procurement professionals," said Jo Seed, COO at LogicSource. "Fueled by continuous feedback from expert practitioners, client stakeholders and supplier partners, we have enhanced the user experience across our OneMarket platform to simplify and accelerate achieving results for Procurement teams."

OneMarket's recent enhancements were built around three core principles: upgrade look and feel, simplify the user experience and increase integration for easy implementation and adoption. These principles are aimed at enabling procurement practitioners to spend less time in systems to plan, execute and report on sourcing activities and contracts, and more time building relationships with their stakeholders and suppliers.

Notable enhancements to the OneMarket Source-to-Contract solution include:

Users have one user environment to perform sourcing planning, project management, execution and contract management activities, eliminating the need for multiple logins and rekeying of data

Newly designed landing pages enable faster access to functionality and provide a seamless experience between modules

Enhanced dashboards can be personalized for each user, providing real-time visibility and reporting into Procurement activities to effectively track and manage workload

Interactive widgets allow one-click navigation to source data for quicker access and deeper review

Dynamic navigation based on the user's activities allows fewer clicks, with preconfigured data views and user-targeted workflows to further simplify the user experience

These improvements come on the heels of McKinsey's recent study , which reports that institutionalizing a new operating model is the next frontier for procurement and business leaders, including investing in proven technology and process automation.

OneMarket is LogicSource's Source-to-Pay Technology Platform, a fully integrated SaaS platform enabled by supporting procurement services and market intelligence. Built by Procurement professionals for Procurement professionals, OneMarket provides Procurement teams with a new approach to enabling and automating the Source-to-Pay lifecycle.

About LogicSource

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy – procurement as a service. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com .

