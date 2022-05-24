WD Lab Grown Diamonds Names JC Jewels an Authorized Distribution Partner for Australia and New Zealand

WASHINGTON , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WD Lab Grown Diamonds ("WD"), the first diamond company in the world to be third-party sustainability certified and to achieve 100% climate neutrality, has named Australia-based JC Jewels Pty Ltd. ("JC Jewels") their Authorized Distribution Partner in the Australia and New Zealand markets.

"This critical partnership with JC Jewels enables us to further scale WD's footprint in-step with the rapidly expanding global market for lab grown diamonds," said Sue Rechner, CEO of WD Lab Grown Diamonds. "We are pleased to have a partner that shares our commitment to leading with integrity, innovation and a focus on sustainability — their well-earned and trusted reputation in the Australia and New Zealand markets will help fuel our growth in this region."

JC Jewels was the first diamond wholesaler to launch laboratory grown diamonds in Australia and New Zealand, and today is the largest supplier and importer in this region. Through this agreement, JC Jewels will employ its sales, marketing and technology expertise to distribute WD's Certified Climate Neutral and Sustainability Rated diamonds to their expansive customer network, thereby expanding consumer access to high-quality, 'As Grown', and third-party certified laboratory grown diamonds. JC Jewels has become accredited by SCS Global Services, enabling a closed and verified chain of custody on all fully traceable WD diamonds.

"Our principles and shared values are the cornerstone of our partnership with WD Lab Grown Diamonds," said Craig Miller, CEO of JC Jewels. "Together with their team, we look forward to defining a new industry standard for sustainability and transparency within our market."

In the lab grown diamond space, specifically at the independent jeweler, retail training and education is paramount to success. In addition to access to WD's industry-leading lab grown diamonds, JC Jewels customers will benefit from the team's best-in-class custom training programs, as well as 24/7 access to the newly unveiled WD Resource Center, an exclusive online learning and marketing portal. WD will be touring the platform to partners and distributors for the first time at JCK Las Vegas this June, where they are exhibiting within The Plumb Club.

About WD Lab Grown Diamonds

Founded in 2008, WD Lab Grown Diamonds is a pioneering technology company and market leader in Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) diamonds, with laboratory headquarters in the Washington, D.C. area, and distribution under the brands WD Lab Grown Diamonds and Latitude. From the first diamond company worldwide to be third-party sustainability certified, each WD diamond is certified 100% climate neutral and backed by a full U.S. origin traceability guarantee. WD employs its industry-leading diamond growth technology to achieve bespoke gemstone production at scale, and offer new diamond applications in Advanced Material settings. WD is the exclusive licensee of a portfolio of patents covering single crystal CVD diamond growth technology developed by The Carnegie Institution of Washington. WD is jointly owned by Huron Capital, WD Management, members of its board of directors and The Carnegie Institution of Washington. For more information, visit wdlabgrowndiamonds.com and latitudediamonds.com.

About JC Jewels Pty Ltd.

JC Jewels Pty Ltd. specializes in diamond wholesale and jewelry. With over 60 years of cumulative experience supplying diamonds and diamond jewelry across Australia and New Zealand, JC Jewels was the first wholesaler to launch lab grown diamonds in Australia. Today they are the largest supplier and importer of lab grown diamonds across Australia and New Zealand, working with the most trusted growers and manufacturers in the world. With their in-house technology team, they develop and implement custom digital solutions to assist jewelers to buy and sell diamonds, empowering them with access to global inventories in real time. They facilitate all logistics, giving retailers the ability to buy in their local currency. They are disrupting the traditional wholesale model by training retailers on how to source their diamonds in an innovative way that enables choice for the end-consumer. Their clients have achieved significant growth through their technology and training programs. For more information, visit jcjewels.com.au.

