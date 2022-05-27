Windham Mountain Announces Purchase of Local Landmark for Employee Housing

WINDHAM, N.Y., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Windham Mountain announces a multi-million dollar investment to provide housing as part of its commitment to developing and investing in Mountain employees. The investment will provide housing in the winter primarily for international employees as well as part-time staff looking for accommodations on weekends. Rooms in the new facility will be available for employees of local businesses in the summer months.

Windham Mountain's investment will be realized through the purchase and renovation of the former Hamilton Motel property on Route 23. The Hamilton operated as a 15-room motel with a separate 3-story house/office. The scenic 22-acre property is adjacent to Windham Country Club, the 18-hole public/private golf course owned by Windham Mountain. Extensive renovations will be made to modernize the facility and will include the addition of kitchens and common areas. Energy efficiency will be a high priority and construction will include solar panels on the roof, as well as all-electric HVAC.

"Our mission of going Above and Beyond for our guests must start with our employees, who are the heart and soul of our mountain," said Chip Seamans, President and General Manager of Windham Mountain. "As short-term rental properties have proliferated, affordable housing options for our employees have become more difficult to secure. This investment reflects our commitment to our company and our mountain community, and it must remain at the forefront of what we do."

The investment will provide housing for approximately 45 employees and will be utilized year–round.

The purchase of the Hamilton property is in addition to over $9 million in capital investments in infrastructure and the guest experience for the 2022/2023 season. Highlighting the investments is the replacement of the longstanding Whiteway Triple chairlift with a high-speed quad chair, further increasing lift capacity and minimizing ride times out of the base area.

About Windham Mountain

Windham Mountain is the premier year-round mountain resort destination within two and a half hours of New York City. Boasting 285 skiable acres across 54 trails and serviced by 11 lifts, the mountain offers six terrain parks, an award-winning and revamped Ski and Ride School, lodging, on-mountain dining, a Tubing Park, a full-service spa, and much more. Summer brings a range of activities including simple mountain getaways, events, festivals, extraordinary weddings, and energizing corporate gatherings. Windham Mountain Bike Park is famous for its UCI World Cup course and also features a three-mile-long, signature beginner trail. Windham Country Club is an 18-hole public golf course with a private club atmosphere. Visit windhammountain.com for details on these activities and more.

