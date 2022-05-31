Plastic Behind-the-Wall Plumbing Products to Gain Market Share

CLEVELAND, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic, the leading material in the behind-the-wall plumbing market, will continue to gain share of product demand through 2025, a new Freedonia Group analysis finds:

PEX is likely to grow in popularity because of its low cost, resistance to breakage, and durability relative to both copper and PVC.

PVC is also inexpensive relative to metal, and is also easy to cut and install

In other material trends, metal products will continue to account for a greater share of value demand than volume due to their higher costs, and the fact that they will remain in use in applications in which certain performance properties (like corrosion resistance, impact damage, and the ability to withstand high pressures) are prioritized.

Behind-the-Wall Plumbing Market to Grow 8.1% Annually Through 2025

The Freedonia Group forecasts demand for behind-the-wall plumbing in the US to increase 8.1% annually through 2025 to $17.9 billion. Factors driving growth in this industry include:

healthy gains in commercial building construction spending

single-family home construction, particularly in the early part of the forecast period2020 and 2021

rising interest in home renovation activity during the COVID-19 pandemic

A shift in product mix toward plastic behind-the-wall pipes and fittings – which are less expensive than competing metal products – is expected to restrain faster value growth.

Behind-the-Wall Plumbing, now available from The Freedonia Group, provides historical data for 2010, 2015, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and forecasts for 2022, 2025, and 2030 for both value and unit behind the wall plumbing product demand by product, application, and market. The study also identifies leading suppliers in key product segments and discusses factors that affect the marketing and distribution of behind-the-wall plumbing products in the US.

The products covered in this study are:

pipe (plastic and metal)

fittings (tees, elbows, couplings, pipe supports, other fittings)

valves

fire sprinklers

The applications for behind-the-wall plumbing products are:

fire suppression systems

distribution

drain, waste, and vent (DWV)

radiant flooring systems

