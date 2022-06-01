Colonial Pipeline Prepared for an "Unusually Active" 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Company implements storm preparedness plans as hurricane season begins

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane season is upon us and Colonial Pipeline is taking proactive steps to ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of its 5,500 mile system during what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted to be "another unusually active Atlantic hurricane season."

Colonial Pipeline Company, founded in 1962, connects refineries ­– primarily located in the Gulf Coast ­– with customers and markets throughout the Southern and Eastern United States through a pipeline system that spans more than 5,500 miles. The company delivers refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, home heating oil, and fuel for the U.S. military. Colonial is committed to safety and environmental stewardship across its operations. More information about Colonial is available at www.colpipe.com. (PRNewswire)

Colonial Pipeline has an extensive emergency preparedness program in place, which includes the following proactive action items, per its natural disaster preparedness and response plan:

Reviewing hurricane preparedness plans annually and updating as needed.

Ensuring emergency response equipment is inventoried and in top working condition.

Placing additional equipment at appropriate facilities to support storm response.

Reviewing and updating contracts with vendors and other special services.

Monitoring multiple forecasting systems to ensure any response effort is well prepared.

"We always hope that we won't be impacted by a major storm event, but we plan and prepare so we can continue to meet the needs of our customers and communities when disaster strikes," said Colonial Senior Vice President of Operations Wes Dunbar. "The safe operation of our pipeline will remain our top priority in all circumstances."

As the nation's largest refined products pipeline, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily to meet the energy needs of consumers from Houston to the New York Harbor, Colonial Pipeline conducts regular emergency preparedness exercises to ensure employees are ready to respond, while effectively collaborating with federal, state and local response agencies. These training programs and equipment are continuously updated and improved.

About Colonial Pipeline: Colonial Pipeline Company, founded in 1962, connects refineries ­– primarily located in the Gulf Coast ­– with customers and markets throughout the Southern and Eastern United States through a pipeline system that spans more than 5,500 miles. The company delivers refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, home heating oil, and fuel for the U.S. military. Colonial is committed to safety and environmental stewardship across its operations. More information about Colonial is available at www.colpipe.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Colonial Pipeline Company