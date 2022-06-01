Multiple MDVIP Doctors Earn Position on Distinguished Physician Leaders in Concierge Medicine List

MDVIP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrea Klemes and Affiliates Dr. Louis Malinow and Dr. Michael Monaco Receive Biennial Recognition from Concierge Medicine Today

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 primary care physicians nationwide, today announced that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrea Klemes and two MDVIP-affiliated physicians, Dr. Louis B. Malinow of Baltimore and Dr. Michael E. Monaco of Kansas City, have each been selected as a Top 25 "Distinguished Physician Leader in Concierge Medicine" for 2022-24. The biennial distinction awarded by the industry trade publication Concierge Medicine Today (CMT) is held by less than one percent of doctors across the U.S.

MDVIP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrea Klemes has been selected as a Top 25 “Distinguished Physician Leader in Concierge Medicine” for 2022-24. The biennial distinction is awarded by the industry trade publication Concierge Medicine Today and is held by less than one percent of doctors across the U.S. (PRNewswire)

MDVIP's strong showing is a testament to the contributions our physicians have made in redefining primary care.

Honorees are nominated by patients, professional peers, staff and employees and are chosen by CMT for their outstanding leadership and impact on the industry. Final selections are based on multiple criteria including, but not limited to, healthcare delivery innovation, clinical excellence, patient experience, educational efforts, community involvement and published research.

"Congratulations to Drs. Klemes, Malinow and Monaco on being three of only 25 physicians across the country to earn this prestigious recognition from CMT and the healthcare community," said MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. "MDVIP's strong showing on this year's list is a testament to the significant contributions our physicians have made in redefining preventive care and elevating the primary care experience for patients and doctors alike."

Here are the 2022-24 Distinguished Physician Leaders in Concierge Medicine from MDVIP:

Andrea Klemes, D.O., F.A.C.E.

As MDVIP's chief medical officer and executive leader of its Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Andrea Klemes oversees the company's pursuit of quality and innovation in the delivery of primary care, drawing on the expertise of its affiliated physicians. She also leads MDVIP's clinical research and has authored ten studies showing that patients in the MDVIP model enjoy better health outcomes compared to those in traditional primary care practices in areas such as hospital utilization and readmissions, chronic disease management and identification of risk for cardiovascular disease. Dr. Klemes is board certified in Internal Medicine and Endocrinology and is a fellow of the American College of Endocrinology.

Louis B. Malinow, M.D.

Dr. Lou Malinow is an MDVIP-affiliated physician who has been practicing in Baltimore for more than 20 years and also currently serves on MDVIP's Medical Advisory Board as Director of Education & Clinical Excellence. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, a certified Hypertension Specialist and a Diplomate of the American Board of Clinical Lipidology, making him one of the only physicians in Maryland with a dual specialty in high blood pressure and high cholesterol management. Dr. Malinow is a member of the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society and has received numerous recognitions, including Baltimore Magazine's annual Top Doctor list for [eleven] consecutive years and Concierge Medicine Today's Top Doc in Concierge Medicine, 2020-21.

Michael E. Monaco, M.D.

Board certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Michael Monaco opened his MDVIP-affiliated practice in 2009 to provide patients in the Greater Kansas City community a higher level of personalized care. As a powerful example of a doctor who literally walks the talk, he started a weekly "Hearts and Soles" walking group in October 2010, where he invites patients and their guests to join him for a walk and discussion about the benefits of daily exercise. Dr. Monaco has been an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Missouri Kansas City School of Medicine since 1991, and he has been on the physician team of the Kansas City Chiefs for 28 years, serving as the head team physician for the last three years.

"Each physician we recognize with this distinction is typically chosen for a specific or singular reason by our publication," said CMT Editor-in-Chief Michael Tetreault in a press release. "What they all have in common, however, is their curiosity to learn more about medicine, their great big heart for serving patients and their irresistible desire to be a leader when their patients and the healthcare marketplace at-large asks them to step up to the challenge. Not only have they met this leadership challenge, they've sent back maps for others to follow and left their mark along the way."

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving 368,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP is also partnering with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. The company has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Nancy Udell

561-310-5455

nudell@mdvip.com

Dr. Louis Malinow, an MDVIP-affiliated physician in Baltimore, has been selected as a Top 25 “Distinguished Physician Leader in Concierge Medicine” for 2022-24. The biennial distinction is awarded by the industry trade publication Concierge Medicine Today and is held by less than one percent of doctors across the U.S. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Michael Monaco, an MDVIP-affiliated physician in Kansas City, has been selected as a Top 25 “Distinguished Physician Leader in Concierge Medicine” for 2022-24. The biennial distinction is awarded by the industry trade publication Concierge Medicine Today and is held by less than one percent of doctors across the U.S. (PRNewswire)

MDVIP Logo (PRNewsfoto/MDVIP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDVIP