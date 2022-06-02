ATIS Adds Industry Veterans Cory Hunter and Natalie Nordstrom

ST. LOUIS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIS Elevator, the largest full-service elevator management, consulting and inspection services company in the U.S. has announced the addition of two industry veterans, Cory Hunter and Natalie Nordstrom. Cory joins as a Senior Elevator Consultant in Charlotte, North Carolina, bringing 20 years of industry experience as an elevator consultant and Qualified Elevator Inspector (QEI). He holds a doctorate in lift engineering management. Natalie comes to ATIS as an Elevator Management Advisor with nearly a decade of experience in the elevator industry. Most recently, she served as a Strategic Account Manager at Otis Elevator.

ATIS Elevator, the largest full-service elevator management, consulting and inspection services company in the U.S. has announced the addition industry veterans Cory Hunter and Natalie Nordstrom. (PRNewswire)

"ATIS is attracting industry talent at a rapid pace, and we are thrilled to have Cory and Natalie on our team," said Sanjay Kamani, Director of Elevator Management. "We are pioneering a unique and holistic approach to elevator management and consulting, and we're fortunate that great people are excited to be part of this type of industry disruption."

In their new roles, Cory and Natalie will improve the safety, compliance, and performance of clients' conveyance equipment by increasing transparency and accountability through objective assessments and innovative technology. ATIS's elevator consulting services include new construction and modernization design, pre-design services, project management/administration, maintenance management, and maintenance audits. The addition of Cory and Natalie significantly expands the ability of ATIS to deliver full-service elevator and escalator management and consulting services for building owners, managers, contractors, and architects.

Founded in 2013, ATIS has quickly become the leading full-service conveyance management company in the U.S., with more than 140 elevator experts servicing all 50 states. ATIS is leading the industry with its proprietary conveyance management software and can leverage remote monitoring and inspection/violation tracking to significantly improve device safety, compliance and performance.

About ATIS

ATIS manages every aspect of vertical transportation systems on behalf of building owners and property managers, combining objective assessments, unparalleled expertise and innovative technology to improve the device safety, compliance and performance. With offices throughout the country, ATIS serves more than 20,000 customers and 100,000 unique devices throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://atis.com/ .

Media Contact:

For ATIS

Sheldon Ripson

sheldon@spokemarketing.com

636-751-5733

ATIS manages every aspect of vertical transportation systems on behalf of building owners and property managers. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATIS