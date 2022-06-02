Business Partners and Military Friends Bring Famous Sandwich Shop to Moreno Valley, First of Three Locations

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu set to Open in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in Moreno Valley at 12831 Moreno Beach Dr. on June 4. Capriotti's brings the Moreno Valley community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients. This marks the first of three locations that the owners plan to bring to the area.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie®, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Moreno Valley Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Moreno Valley community.

The new location is locally owned and operated by entrepreneurs and business partners, Ron Strayhorne and Paul Garcia. The pair met while working as loadmasters aboard the US Air Force's C-17. While conducting combat operations, which included delivering military and humanitarian aid to areas in need via airland or airdrop, they were impressed with each other's work ethic and decided to go into business together. It was when Garcia tried Capriotti's that he knew that's what they had to bring to the community.

"Garcia asked me to try Capriotti's and as soon as I did, I knew there was something special here," said Strayhorne. "Now that I have retired from the Air Force, I want to contribute to the community in a new way. With Capriotti's, not only can we provide a high-quality product, but a place where people can come together."

Moreno Valley Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Moreno Valley offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at (951) 485-0444.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

