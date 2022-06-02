PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THAT MR. AVI GABBAY HAS JOINED AMPHISSA HOLDINGS

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR) , a leading Israeli communications operator, reports that, further to the Company's report dated April 4, 2022, the Company has been informed that on June 1, 2022, Zela Holdings Ltd., a company wholly owned by Mr. Avi Gabbay, the Company's CEO, has joined Amphissa Holdings Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") as one of the two general partners (in equal parts with the other general partner, Israel Lighterage and Supply Co. Ltd.), and Zela Investments Ltd., controlled by Mr. Avi Gabbay, also joined the Partnership as a limited partner (at a total level of 10.2% of the Partnership).

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

