Schwazze Announces Grand Opening Of Emerald Fields Dispensary in Denver's Highlands Neighborhood

The New Emerald Fields Cannaboutique to Host a Grand Opening June 4, 2022 in the Former Urban Wellness Location

DENVER, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) a premier vertically integrated, multi-state operating cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico, announces the grand opening of its adult-use cannaboutique, Emerald Fields, formally known as Urban Health & Wellness Inc. (Urban Wellness) located in the Highlands neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. Emerald Fields provides a boutique cannabis shopping experience, with additional locations in Manitou Springs and Cherry Creek.

Schwazze kicks off the grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10 am, with additional events occurring at various Schwazze-owned retailers throughout the month of June. The celebration will feature swag bags for the first 50 shoppers, donuts & coffee, games, a lunchtime taco food truck, social media scavenger hunt, and representatives from various prominent cannabis brands such as: O.Pen, Wyld, Ripple, Stratos and Green Dot. In addition, Emerald Fields Highlands will offer all-weekend, in-store discounts including 25% off all new products and $10.99 eighths of flower. Shoppers also receive a house pre-roll for $1 with a minimum, pre-tax purchase of $60.

"Our team is delighted to open the Emerald Fields Highlands cannaboutique, and to introduce customers to a distinctly different, enjoyable way of shopping," said Collin Lodge, Vice President - Retail for Schwazze. "Our Emerald Fields Cannaboutiques offer an incredible selection of products, great service, and an educated and engaged staff that make it easy for shoppers to find what they're looking for. We're thrilled to become a part of The Highlands community and look forward to introducing everyone to the Emerald Fields boutique cannabis shopping experience."

The dispensary, located at 2675 W. 38th Ave. Denver, CO, plans to undergo remodeling this summer following the acquisition of Urban Health & Wellness Inc., by Schwazze in May 2022. The acquisition and rebrand under the Emerald Fields name are part of an aggressive expansion in Colorado by Schwazze, which has grown the total number of Colorado dispensaries to 23 along with four cultivation facilities.

About Schwazze

Since April 2020, Schwazze has acquired or announced the planned acquisition of 33 cannabis dispensaries as well as seven cultivation facilities and two manufacturing assets in Colorado and New Mexico. In May 2021, Schwazze announced its BioSciences division and in August 2021, it commenced home delivery services in Colorado.

Schwazze (OTCQX:SHWZ, NEO:SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition. Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing our part to incorporate climate-conscious best practices.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

