Tyson 2.0, Mike Tyson's Premium Cannabis Brand, Launches in Washington State with Exclusive Concentrates and Flower by Mammoth Labs

Tyson 2.0's premium product line is now available at 16 retail locations across Washington in partnership with Mammoth Labs

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson 2.0 ("The Company"), legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's cannabis brand, today announced in collaboration with its exclusive partner, Mammoth Labs that Tyson 2.0's premium suite of cannabis products are now available at sixteen dispensaries across the state of Washington.

Tyson 2.0 (PRNewswire)

"Tyson 2.0 x Mammoth Labs products will pack twice the punch for Washington cannabis consumers with our high THC strains and superior terpene profiles,'' said Mike Tyson, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder of Tyson 2.0. "Cannabis of this craft can truly elevate the mind and spirit. I look forward to sharing my cannabis healing journey with fans across Washington."

Tyson 2.0 will debut in Washington across sixteen dispensaries including Cannabis & Glass, Herbery, Zips, The FireHouse and The Station locations starting today. Through its production partnership with Washington-based Mammoth Labs, Tyson 2.0 premium products offered will include eighths (3.5g) jars of flower in Desert Toad, Southern Toad, Tiger Mintz and Dynamite Cookie; and exclusive concentrates: diamonds and sauce in Viper Cookies, Orange Punch, Cake Crasher; and badder in Southern Toad.

"Thrilled to partner with the legend, Mike Tyson and the Tyson 2.0 team to bring long-awaited Tyson 2.0 products into the Washington market," said Connor Jackson, Director of Operations for Mammoth Labs. "We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with the Tyson 2.0 team as we roll-out products across sixteen dispensaries across Washington and anticipate exciting things to come."

"We are proud to partner with Mammoth Labs and their team of extraction experts, a company that shares our commitment in delivering high-quality, premium cannabis products known for their efficacy and wellness benefits," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Tyson 2.0. "Washington is a key market for Tyson 2.0 and we look forward to meeting consumer demand in the state as we continue to ramp up our nationwide expansion plans and launch exciting new products."

For more information on Tyson 2.0, visit Tyson20.com .

Tyson 2.0-branded merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com .

Product photos are available upon request.

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, Tyson 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com .

About Mammoth Labs

Mammoth Labs, a top-shelf multi-state cannabis brand established 2016 in Ellensburg, Washington, specializes in high terpene concentrates, vapes, infused pre-rolls and edibles. The brand is dedicated to creating the highest quality cannabis products. With a team of master chemists specializing in hydrocarbon extractions, Mammoth Labs produces a consortium of strain specific cannabis extracts that have great terpene profiles in conjunction with high THC content. Operating out of a forty acre farm in Washington, Mammoth Labs primarily focuses on quality indoor and outdoor flowers with a wide variety of sought after genetics. Please visit: www.MammothLabs.com to learn more.

