Union Members Ratify Four-Year Agreement with Arconic

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that members ratified a new, four-year master contract with Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) covering roughly 3,400 workers in Davenport, Iowa; Alcoa, Tenn.; Lafayette, Ind.; and Massena, N.Y.

USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez, who chaired the negotiations, said that workers showed solidarity to win substantial economic and contract language improvements for Arconic employees.

"The unity of our membership across all of the Arconic locations put us in position to negotiate more secure jobs with improved wages and excellent benefits," Ramirez said. "When union workers stand together in the name of fairness and justice, there are no limits to what we can accomplish."

Ramirez credited strong local union leadership for voicing members' concerns at the table.

"Our local union representatives' strong voices in negotiations were crucial in making sure the issues most important to the membership were addressed," he said.

The newly ratified contract increases wages by 22 percent over the next four years, provides $4,000 in essential worker appreciation bonus paid in two payments, adds Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday, increases shift and schedule premiums, improves vacation for new hires, increases retirement income security, raises weekly Sickness & Accident benefits, adopts a formulary for specialty drugs and maintains the current medical coverage with no increases in employee premiums, deductibles or office visit copays.

The new agreement also improves the overall health, safety and environment language. It strengthens requirements that the company eliminate the known risks posed by equipment, applies the hierarchy of controls, improves language on personal protective equipment, secures and strengthens the activities of the Union-Management Health & Safety Committee and enhances employee rights to stop work that they believe to be unsafe or unhealthy.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in tech, higher education, public sector and service occupations.

