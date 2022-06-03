Capital Tactics Guides Cincinnati-based Alliance Calibration in Sale of Company to Transcat, Inc.

CINCINNATI, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Tactics Inc. today announced the sale of Alliance Calibration to Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS), a leading provider of accredited calibration services, enterprise asset management services, and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation.

Capital Tactics advised the seller through negotiation of key transaction elements, including valuation, deal structure, and due diligence.

Charles Goodall, CEO of Alliance, commented, "We are pleased that Alliance will continue providing world class customer service with Transcat; this is the best outcome for our customers, associates, and vendors. Transcat brings outstanding leadership and complementary services to us. We greatly appreciate the guidance from the advisory and valuation team at Capital Tactics, who navigated an optimal outcome for us".

Jim Jenkins, General Counsel and Vice President of Corporate Development for Transcat, said "This transaction expands our footprint into key geographies and customers, and further establishes Transcat as a mission-critical partner to our customer base. We are particularly appreciative of the professionalism of Alliance's advisors, Capital Tactics. They were instrumental in execution of the transaction."

Dino Lucarelli, Managing Director of Capital Tactics, added "Transcat's team displayed enormous goodwill throughout the negotiations. We are pleased to deliver Alliance to its next phase. Successful transactions like this are why we are in the M&A business. Sincere thanks to counsel for sellers, John Brooking of Brooking & Halloran, PLLC, and counsel for Transcat, Phillip Delmont of Harter Secrest & Emery, LLP, for their excellent legal work, resulting in a win-win for both parties."

About Transcat, Inc.

Transcat, Inc. focuses on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities.

About Alliance Calibration

Since 2000, this Cincinnati-based organization has served nationwide customers in Automotive, Defense, Aeronautical, Research, Medical, Pharmaceutical, and Energy & Power industries. They are accredited to ISO:17025 standards, and have earned American Society for Quality certifications.

About Capital Tactics Inc.

Capital Tactics is a Cincinnati-area buy-side and sell-side transaction advisory firm to industry, private equity firms, and entrepreneurs. Services include Mergers and Acquisitions, Capital Raising, and Financial Management. Capital Tactics was founded by Dino Lucarelli, CPA, an industry veteran in corporate finance and management.

