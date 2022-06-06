CyberRatings.org Announces First-of-its-Kind Test on Cloud Network Firewall

Fortinet FortiGate-VM receives AAA rating across all five categories in CyberRating's assessment.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org, the non-profit entity dedicated to providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy, has completed an independent test of FortiGate-VM, Fortinet's virtual network firewall, as part of the first-ever Cloud Network Firewall evaluation. Fortinet received the highest possible rating of 'AAA' with Management and Reporting Capabilities, Routing and Policy Enforcement, SSL/TLS Functionality, Threat Prevention and Performance all earning 'AAA' ratings.

CyberRatings.org Logo (PRNewsfoto/CyberRatings.org) (PRNewswire)

CyberRatings.org has completed the first-ever independent test of a Cloud Network Firewall.

The CyberRatings exploit repository contains exploits that demonstrate a wide range of protocols and applications. Exploit sets for individual tests are selected based on CVSS score (how widely used is an application + what can an attacker do?), use case, and relevance to customers. Fortinet's Threat Protection was rated excellent, blocking 35 out of 35 evasion techniques, 977 out of 977 exploits, and passing all the stability and reliability tests.

While the firewall market is one of the largest and most mature security technology segments, cloud network firewalls are relatively new. Firewalls have undergone several stages of development, from early packet filtering and circuit relay firewalls to application layer (proxy-based) and dynamic packet filtering firewalls. This latest evolution virtualizes this functionality to provide scalable and elastic policy enforcement in a cloud environment.

"This Cloud Network Firewall test is the first of its kind," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org "This is a new technology, deployed within a cloud service that by definition is constantly changing, protecting resources that are also deployed within that same cloud service. It is always fun to be the first to test new technologies because we get to learn new things and apply what we have learned," added Phatak.

"We are extremely proud to have received top marks across all five categories in CyberRatings' assessment of FortiGate-VM. With cyberattacks more advanced and persistent than ever before, it's crucial for the safety of people, devices, and data everywhere that cybersecurity products deliver the performance and protection that vendors claim," said John Maddison, CMO and EVP of Products at Fortinet. "Independent testing from nonprofits like CyberRatings plays a critical role in helping organizations stay ahead of the threat landscape because it offers an unbiased assessment of effective security solutions that meet an evolving set of requirements and aids customers in their decision-making process."

To read the CyberRatings in-depth report on the various CNFW capabilities offered by Fortinet, go to CyberRatings.org.

Additional Resources

Follow CyberRatings.org on Twitter

Follow CyberRatings.org on LinkedIn

About CyberRatings.org

CyberRatings.org is a non-profit 501(c)6 entity dedicated to quantifying cyber risk and providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy through testing and ratings programs. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CyberRatings.org