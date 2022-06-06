PREMIER BREAST HEALTH INSTITUTE BREAKS GROUND

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of physicians and business leaders from around Oklahoma City gathered with the partners of Allied Health Management to celebrate the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art comprehensive breast center. The Premier Breast Health Institute of Oklahoma brings together some of the leading specialists in Oklahoma City focused on breast cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment, and research.

The facility will feature the latest in breast screening and diagnosis, including advanced Breast MRI, 3D Mammography with Contrast, Digital Ultrasound, and more. A group of local surgeons and oncologists will provide services to patients at the facility.

"The Premier Breast Health Institute will first and foremost focus on a patient centric approach to diagnosis and treatment. Screening for breast cancer can be stressful and even more so when things show up on a scan. We want patients to know we will use the best resources and technology to provide the best care while also focusing on their mental health through the process," said one of the primary physicians involved in the project.

The 26,000-square-foot building is the anchor tenant in the new Lariat Landing development, a mixed development located near 89th Street South and Portland. The facility will be completed in the summer of 2023, at which point Premier Breast Health Institute will open for services.

Allied Health Management, led by David Raubach, Chris Brown, and Tom Welch, is the lead developer on the project and will operate the breast center after it opens. AHM is a full-service healthcare development, consulting, and management company that provides management services for Oklahoma Proton Center, among other ventures.

"We are excited to bring together some of the best physicians in Oklahoma City as partners in this project. We truly believe Premier Breast Health Institute can be the standard for breast cancer screening and treatment in Oklahoma," said David Raubach, partner at Allied Health Management.

The team at Beck Design provided the architectural and design services for the project. LiNGO Construction will serve as the General Contractor on the project. Johnson & Associates is providing the Civil Engineering Services, while First Liberty will provide the financing for the project.

"We are excited to have played a part in putting together this showcase project. We have worked with the project team to design a sophisticated facility on the outside and comfortable for patients inside. We look forward to seeing the construction progress," said Don Beck, Principal at Beck Design.

Those interested in more information on the project can contact David Raubach at David.Raubach@okcproton.com

Lariat Landing offers more than 400+ acres of Aviation Airfield Land, 88+ acres of Industrial/Commercial land, and 180+ acres of Retail land. Businesses have direct access to I-44 along with a four-lane street with turn lanes, access to utilities and so much more. To inquire about leasing opportunities, contact Scott Keith at 405-316-3203.

