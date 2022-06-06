YOUR SPRING SOIREE JUST GOT A STYLISH (AND DELICIOUS) UPGRADE WITH TABLESCAPES BY BAILEYS DELICIOUSLY LIGHT AND SOCIAL STUDIES

Fashion designer & entertaining expert Peter Som hosts an intimate gathering to celebrate the latest collaboration and showcase the ultimate hosting hack - the "Surprise & Delight" kit - now available for purchase for a limited time

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring in the air and summer right around the corner, at-home entertaining is more prevalent than ever from brunches to barbecues to backyard gatherings. To help give hosts the tools they need to entertain with ease, Baileys Deliciously Light Liqueur, the latest addition to the Baileys portfolio made with 40% less sugar and 40% less calories than Baileys Original Irish Cream and Social Studies, the go-to resource for all things entertaining, have partnered to curate a stylish yet approachable tablescape ideal for springtime gatherings of all kind now available for rent through June 2022.

To celebrate the limited-edition kit entitled "Surprise & Delight", fashion designer & entertaining expert Peter Som hosted an intimate brunch in New York City on Thursday, June 2nd where he showed guests his tips and tricks for entertaining in style this season including Baileys Deliciously Light, a delicious and versatile treat that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways including in hot and iced coffee as well as an espresso martini.

The "Surprise & Delight" kit features full place settings for up to 4 guests, a signature Baileys Deliciously Light Iced Coffee recipe to treat your guests (Baileys Deliciously Light not included), as well as tools and ingredients to recreate the Baileys Deliciously Light Iced Coffee such as fluted glassware, Jade glass straws, edible cocoa dust, cold brew coffee beans and a coffee scoop. Consumers will also receive an assortment of keepable items exclusive to this collaboration, including a bundle of self-care and entertaining essentials perfect for a spring get-together.

"Since I can remember, I've always had a passion for food and design which has taken me on the path where I am today," said fashion designer & entertainment expert Peter Som. "Working alongside Baileys and Social Studies to showcase how easy hosting can be has been so fun, all you really need is a beautiful tablescape and a delicious cocktail such as a Baileys Deliciously Light Iced Coffee that pairs perfectly with a delectable food spread to really wow your guests!"

Stacey Cunningham, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America adds, "Baileys Deliciously Light is our most versatile product offering yet, allowing for more occasions to treat yourself including daytime celebrations, brunch and many more. Partnering with Social Studies makes it more convenient than ever to host an event and create new ways to incorporate Baileys Deliciously Light during various spring and summer celebrations."

The "Surprise & Delight" kit will be available for rent through June 2022 on the Social Studies website for $72 per guest. Add a bottle of Baileys Deliciously Light for the full experience and celebrate the impulsive and imaginative treat moments of a playful, modern life available for purchase nationwide (wherever spirits-based beverages are sold) as well as online via Drizly.com.

Baileys encourages consumers of legal drinking age to treat themselves responsibly.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whiskey and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Social Studies

Social Studies is America's go-to for all things entertaining helping our customers gather better without the stress. Our flagship product is a rentable kit with everything needed to set a beautiful, Instagram-worthy table. We also offer a retail assortment of items from and inspired by our rentable looks, either pre-curated as bundles or a la carte, as well as entertaining essentials from games to candles. We are available nationwide and offer white glove customer service. We equip hosts with all the resources and tools they need, including pre-curated playlists on our Spotify channel that fit any mood and hosting tips and tricks on our editorial arm The Social.

About Peter Som

Peter Som is known for his signature use of color and pattern with streamlined feminine silhouettes, he's also widely known for his entertaining style and love of food. Peter's brand of effortless sophistication has extended to the food and home space, with recipes featured in numerous national publications and digital platforms. @petersom www.petersom.com

