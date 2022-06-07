"THE BOW IS MINE" SELF-PORTRAIT REVEALS DEBUT BAG COLLECTION PAYING HOMAGE TO THE 90's

NAOMI CAMPBELL STARS IN CAMPAIGN CAPTURED BY RENELL MEDRANO, SET TO THE ICONIC TRACK BY BRANDY & MONICA

LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Han Chong, Founder and Creative Director of London based fashion brand self-portrait, has collaborated with Renell Medrano, Haley Wollens and Naomi Campbell to pay homage to the 90's - an era which continually influences and inspires the brand - to bring the attitude and sensibility of self-portrait's debut collection of bags to life.

The Bow Is Mine

Rooted in the mood of an inspirational time in fashion and creative cultural history, the video-led campaign is set to the original 90's iconic hit record "The Boy Is Mine" by Brandy & Monica.

Directed and captured by Renell Medrano, Naomi Campbell takes on the confident and provocative leading role, alongside her Bow Bag.

The Shoot

Shot in a private house in London across a series of rooms, the film presents a sequence of imagined telephone conversations with only one thing known for certain: the Bow is hers.

Styled by Haley Wollens, Naomi wears pieces from self-portrait's upcoming Autumn/Winter 2022 collection including a sequinned two-piece skirt and crop top, power mesh long sleeve gown and knitted midi dress.

The full campaign includes seven images, a series of short vignettes and a 60 second film.

The Bow Bag

Inspired by the ease and freedom associated with the self-portrait brand, the Bow Bag debuts with two styles - the Bow Mini and the Bow Micro.

"When thinking about how to launch the Bow Bag, I was feeling quite nostalgic and reflective of the past and kept being drawn to the nineties, an era when fashion was sweet yet tough, and heavily influenced by music. The origins for this campaign came from such a simple idea born out of a play on words with the name of our new bag. Given the ambition, it could have been impossibly challenging, but I was so honoured when everyone jumped on board to make it a reality - from creative ingenues Renell and Haley, to the legendary Naomi who stars as our leading lady and to Brandy and Monica for allowing us to use their iconic track to bring our dream video to life.

There is only one person I knew would be able to fill the role of our lead for this video…Naomi defines not only the era we are paying tribute to through this project, but she represents everything the self-portrait woman stands for - she's strong, independent, provocative, and always authentically herself." - Han Chong, self-portrait Founder and Creative Director

"Being British it's always important to me to support talented creatives from my own country especially those that celebrate women in the way self-portrait does. Collaborating with Han, Renell and Haley on my first campaign for the house was a great experience both culturally and creatively which made the experience feel nostalgic of an era when it was all about storytelling through the image." - Naomi Campbell

The Bow Bag collection is available to purchase at self-portrait.com, in self-portrait stores around the world, including the brand's flagship store in London, and across its global network of partner retailers.

ABOUT 'THE BOW IS MINE' CAMPAIGN

Creative Direction: Han Chong, and Frosty

Photographer and Director: Renell Medrano

Stylist: Haley Wollens

Makeup: Angloma

Hair: Rio Sreedharan

ABOUT THE SOUNDTRACK

The original "The Boy Is Mine" track by Brandy & Monica provides the soundtrack to the campaign

The track authenticates the creative, the 90's influence and a play on the campaign tagline "The Bow is Mine"

Released in 1998, it has been 24 years since the track was first played on the airwaves

ABOUT SELF-PORTRAIT

Established in the UK in 2013 by Han Chong , self-portrait is a modern fashion house based in London which has become synonymous with modern occasionwear for day and night and prides itself on its deep understanding of structure and materials

self-portrait is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact by using responsibly sourced fibres and in 2019 started to introduce organic cotton and recycled chiffon and polyester across its collections. In 2020, the brand introduced recycled viscose

self-portrait is available online at self-portrait-studio.com and in stores globally including its flagships in London , Bangkok , Beijing , Shanghai , Chengdu , Shenzhen and Taipei . self-portrait is also sold through a network of select retailers around the world

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833918/self_portrait.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833901/self_portrait_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833905/self_portrait_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833908/self_portrait_3.jpg

British fashion house self-portrait reveals Naomi Campbell in its latest campaign "The Bow is Mine" to launch its first ever accessory, "The Bow Bag" in collaboration with Renell Medrano and Haley Wollens ©self-portrait/Renell Medrano

British fashion house self-portrait reveals Naomi Campbell in its latest campaign “The Bow is Mine” to launch its first ever accessory, “The Bow Bag” in collaboration with Renell Medrano and Haley Wollens ©self-portrait/Renell Medrano (PRNewswire)

British fashion house self-portrait reveals Naomi Campbell in its latest campaign “The Bow is Mine” to launch its first ever accessory, “The Bow Bag” in collaboration with Renell Medrano and Haley Wollens ©self-portrait/Renell Medrano (PRNewswire)

