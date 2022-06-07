Health-Ade's "Get That Good Gut Feeling" Campaign Offers a Whimsical Portrayal of Kombucha's Positive Effects

TORRANCE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading kombucha brand Health-Ade announces the launch of its "Get That Good Gut Feeling" campaign in partnership with Emmy-award winning illustrator and animator Mike Perry and full-service agency Zambezi. Through easily digestible education, robust storytelling, and bold animations, the campaign celebrates the improved physical and mental well-being the probiotics in Health-Ade Kombucha promote. "Get That Good Gut Feeling" will incorporate Health-Ade's beloved family of refreshed characters from some of their most popular flavors, feel-good headlines, and quirky designs that visually evoke joy to show how the secret to a happier gut is just one sip away.

Mike Perry brought the force of his imagination to bear in working with Health-Ade and Zambezi, leveraging his unique-to-the-world illustrative style, ability to tell stories through fantastical scenery, and the happiness he imbues in his characters, to bring to life the essence of "Get That Good Gut Feeling". Working with Perry, Health-Ade crafted a unique "gut world" in which once Health-Ade Kombucha is introduced, the gut jumps to life. From enjoying a plate of nachos, to kicking back at a BBQ, to recovering the morning after a party, the illustrations capture just a few ways Health-Ade Kombucha can pair with just about anything – while boosting happiness along the way.

"We think education and awareness are key in promoting good gut health, but it is important for Health-Ade to stay true to itself and make those messages fun, uplifting and easily digestible (pun intended!),'' says Charlotte Mostaed, VP of Marketing at Health-Ade. "People reach for kombucha for the health benefits, but they stay for that deliciously refreshing bubbly taste and the feel-good energy they get when they drink kombucha every day. For us, this campaign is a way to show the power of the probiotic goodness of kombucha on gut health, as well as invite consumers to drink Health-Ade Kombucha as the perfect pairing with a favorite meal, that amazingly refreshing treat during a barbeque, or as the answer to a long night of overindulgence."

More than just a beloved bubbly beverage, Health-Ade Kombucha can make people feel great on the inside, and this campaign illustrates just how much "magical goodness" kombucha provides. Full of probiotics, healthy acids, and antioxidants that people need to be their best "gut" selves, Health-Ade Kombucha promotes healthy gut microbiomes, which can help boost overall mood, support digestion and immunity, as well as promote skin and hair health. With delicious flavors to choose from like Passion Fruit Tangerine, Pomegranate, and Pink Lady Apple, Health-Ade is inspiring kombucha lovers and doubters alike to revive and replenish from the inside out.

"Looking to amplify the goodness of kombucha, Health-Ade was seeking a contemporary way to expand their reach and grow their audience," says Gavin Lester, Chief Creative Officer of Zambezi. "We partnered with Mike Perry (animator of Broad City) to create a bright and bubbly visual campaign that both educates and entices."

"Get That Good Gut Feeling" will launch with a 360 national omni-channel campaign, including digital video, streaming commercial ads on major platforms, national Out-of-Home advertising, and more. This campaign comes as Health-Ade is seeing increased consumer interest in gut health and its connection to overall wellness, and expanding its ever-growing footprint nationwide with continued momentum in the marketplace. A decade after revolutionizing the beverage section of your local grocery store, Health-Ade continues to grow the kombucha category.

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with belly benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand's beverages include a low sugar, refreshing kombucha made with fermented tea, and a re-defined soda made with cold-pressed juice, prebiotics, and more. Health-Ade beverages are delicious sources for hydration, prebiotics, probiotics, healthy acids, and antioxidants that make you feel good from the inside out. Health-Ade's popular kombucha includes a line-up of full-flavored, approachable offerings crafted with the highest quality ingredients, like cold-pressed juice from organic produce. Brewed with care in sunny Los Angeles, the brand gained an instant cult following when they started selling their kombucha at the Brentwood Farmers' Market in 2012. Since then, Health-Ade has expanded to over 50,000 stores in North America, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target, Walmart, Costco, as well as Amazon.com and Health-Ade.com. Their kombucha is offered in 16oz bottles (MSRP: $3.99), 48 oz multiserve bottles (MSRP: $8.99), as well as variety packs of 12 and 6 bottles at select Costco locations and online. Health-Ade's growing roster of 16 flavors are certified organic, Non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free.

