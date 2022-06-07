Total U.S. Automotive Aftermarket Sales Forecasted to Increase 8.5% in 2022

The Joint Channel Forecast Model presented by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association details a strong aftermarket recovery coupled with indicators for continued growth

BETHESDA, Md. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive aftermarket continues to demonstrate its market strength with higher-than-expected sales in 2021 in the wake of a slow economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Total U.S. light duty automotive aftermarket sales are forecasted to increase 8.5% in 2022, totaling $356.5 billion, according to the "2022 Joint Channel Forecast Model" produced jointly by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA). This data will be examined in a joint, member-exclusive webinar led by Shane Norton of S&P Global Mobility at 1 p.m. EDT on June 9.

An additional 5% growth is expected for 2023 and growth will average more than 3% in 2024, bringing the light-duty aftermarket to $401.5 billion by 2025. The compound average annual growth rate from 2019 to 2022 will be 5.7%, more than making up for losses seen in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"Year after year, the auto care industry continues to show its strength and reliability," said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. "In the midst of the highest gas prices on record and an inflation rate at a 40-year high, coupled with persistent supply chain disruptions and war in Eastern Europe, Vehicle Miles Driven, Vehicles in Operation, and consumer spending all increased in 2021 and are projected to increase into the coming years as well."

"The automotive aftermarket once again shows its resiliency with a stronger than expected recovery from the pandemic," commented Paul McCarthy, president and CEO, AASA. "In fact, the automotive aftermarket rose nearly 25% in the past two years despite ongoing headwinds, and we are excited to see the landmark market size of $400 billion in 2025. But as the industry advances to that landmark number, look for a new challenge to emerge as we may shift from a market supported by high demand and availability to a battle for market share. With that, we'll see one more strength of the aftermarket emerge, collaboration with the right partners to ensure the same pace of success in this next phase of industry dynamics."

The market sizing and forecast are conducted on behalf of the Auto Care Association and AASA by S&P Global Mobility (formerly the automotive team at IHS Markit), a leading business intelligence firm. The forecast is based on the U.S. Census Bureau's Economic Census; IMR Inc.; and proprietary data, economic analysis and forecasting models from S&P Global Mobility.

The Joint Channel Forecast Model is available in the Auto Care Association's 2023 Auto Care Factbook at digital.autocare.org/2023factbook and in AASA's Aftermarket Size & Forecast Report available at https://www.aftermarketsuppliers.org/resource.

About the Auto Care Association

The Auto Care Association is the voice of the auto care industry, a $400 billion plus industry comprised of more than 4.4 million American workers. Providing advocacy, educational, networking, technology, market intelligence and data resources to serve the collective interests of members, the Auto Care Association serves the entire supply chain of the automotive aftermarket: businesses that manufacture, distribute and sell motor vehicle parts, accessories, tools, equipment, materials and supplies, and perform vehicle service, maintenance and repair. To learn more, visit www.autocare.org.

About AASA

AASA (www.aftermarketsuppliers.org) exclusively serves manufacturers of aftermarket components, tools and equipment, and related products, an important part of the automotive parts manufacturing industry which supports 871,000 American jobs. AASA is a recognized industry change agent – promoting a collaborative industry environment, providing a forum to address issues and serving as a valued resource for members. AASA is the light vehicle aftermarket division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA). "AASA, Connecting Members to What Matters." To learn more about other ways AASA connects members to what matters, visit aftermarketsuppliers.org.

