BRIGGS & STRATTON NAMES KRISTINA CERNIGLIA AS NEW SVP & CFO

Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:30 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton today announced that Kristina Cerniglia has joined the Company as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation)
Briggs & Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation)(PRNewswire)

Cerniglia joins Briggs & Stratton after serving eight years at Hillenbrand, Inc. as Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Hillenbrand, Inc., she spent 23 years in the financial organizations at Stanley Black & Decker and United Technologies Corporation. Cerniglia currently serves on the Board of Directors for Littelfuse, Inc. and Margaret Mary Health.

"Kristina has demonstrated that she is a transformational leader with the ability to influence results across an entire enterprise," says Steve Andrews, President & CEO at Briggs & Stratton. "As Briggs & Stratton continues to transform and grow, her extensive background and strong leadership capabilities will drive continuous improvement. I look forward to the experience and fresh perspectives Kristina will bring to the organization."

Cerniglia is succeeding Mark Schwertfeger who served as the SVP & CFO. The Company is thankful for his contributions and leadership throughout the years.

In September 2020, KPS Capital Partners, through a newly formed affiliate, acquired substantially all of the assets of Briggs & Stratton and appointed Steve Andrews as President & CEO. Since that time, the Company has welcomed David Dooley, Vice President and General Manager of the Company's Allmand business; Chris Mapes, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Brian Hazelton, Senior Vice President & President of the Company's Power business, and Michelle Kumbier, Senior Vice President & President of the Company's Turf & Consumer Products business as new direct reports of Andrews. The addition of Cerniglia further strengthens the Briggs & Stratton executive leadership team and reinforces a commitment to redefining Briggs & Stratton as a new company with a strong future.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/briggs--stratton-names-kristina-cerniglia-as-new-svp--cfo-301564153.html

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.