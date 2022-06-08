Cantourage and Clever Leaves intensify strategic partnership for distribution of medical cannabis in Germany

Cantourage introduces second Clever Leaves medical cannabis product to the German market

IQANNA No 10, a high-THC dried flower product based on the Wappa cultivar, produced at Clever Leaves' Portugal facility, is available in German pharmacies

Caroline Kliess, Managing Director of Clever Leaves Germany, comments: "We are excited to intensify our partnership with Cantourage and launch our next medical cannabis flower product under the IQANNA brand"

BERLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- European medical cannabis leader Cantourage GmbH ("Cantourage") and Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) ("Clever Leaves") a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, have continued to intensify their strategic partnership for the distribution of medical cannabis flowers throughout Germany.

Cantourage introduces second Clever Leaves medical cannabis product to the German market (PRNewswire)

Following the successful introduction of Clever Leaves' IQANNA No 7 medical cannabis flowers to the German pharmaceutical market, Cantourage and Clever Leaves launched the 'IQANNA No 10'-branded Wappa cultivar. The dried flower product is cultivated in Clever Leaves' facility in Portugal, where the company operates approximately 25,000 m2 of actively producing GACP-certified greenhouses.

Cantourage processes the Wappa-based IQANNA No 10 cannabis flowers, transforming them to medical cannabis products with one of the highest THC levels available in German pharmacies. Cantourage's and Clever Leaves' expanded partnership further increases the range of international, high-quality medical cannabis products that Cantourage has been making available to the EU market.

Cantourage manufactures and distributes medical cannabis products sourced from around the world and makes them available to patients in Germany and Europe. IQANNA No 10 is the second Clever Leaves product made available to patients in Germany, with further products under the IQANNA brand to be introduced in Germany in the coming weeks.

Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage, commented: "Today's launch of the IQANNA No 10 medical cannabis flowers is an important step in our intensified partnership with Clever Leaves and further improves the already growing range of medical cannabis products available to German pharmacies and patients. Clever Leaves is a large-scale and experienced multinational operator with sustainable operations and excellent quality products from countries with exceptional natural growing conditions. We very much look forward to further deepening our partnership and making further Clever Leaves products available to German patients, among whom we know that demand levels are very high".

Caroline Kliess, Managing Director of Clever Leaves Germany GmbH, added: "We are excited to extend our partnership with Cantourage and launch our next medical cannabis flower product under the IQANNA brand.

Andres Fajardo, CEO of Clever Leaves, stated: "Broadening distribution is an important goal, and we are delighted that the successful strategic partnership with Cantourage has allowed us to take this next step in bringing our high-quality products and brands into the European market. We are excited about the opportunity to play a role in meeting the needs of the quickly growing key markets of Germany and Europe".

About Cantourage GmbH

Cantourage GmbH is a leading European medical cannabis company. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Dr Florian Holzapfel, Norman Ruchholtz and Patrick Hoffmann.

With its unique Fast Track Access platform, Cantourage enables producers from across the world to become part of the rapidly growing European medical cannabis market. Cantourage focuses on long-term collaborations and strategic partnerships: each partner along the value chain can focus on what they do best – from growers to logistics, manufacturers to pharmacies and wholesalers. All with one clear goal in mind: to provide patients in Europe with an unprecedented selection of the highest quality cannabis medicines at affordable prices. Cantourage offers products in all relevant market segments: dried flowers, extracts, Dronabinol and pharma-grade Cannabidiol.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. Its operations in Colombia and Portugal produce cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished products in flower and extract form to a growing base of B2B customers around the globe. Clever Leaves aims to disrupt the traditional cannabis production industry by leveraging environmentally sustainable, ESG-friendly, industrial-scale and low-cost production methods, with the world's most stringent pharmaceutical quality certifications. For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ and follow Clever Leaves on Twitter and LinkedIn.

