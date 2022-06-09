Help from Aldine residents and businesses is needed to select improvement projects

HOUSTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris County needs to determine the top 20 most important projects for the Aldine community, and the community's help is needed! A new online survey is available at https://htx-arcs.com that allows respondents to prioritize projects for the Aldine Region Comprehensive Study (ARCS) for Harris County. The survey is accessible in Spanish and English and will be available on the website through the end of June 2022.

Aldine residents can also comment at a round of in-person public meetings scheduled for June:

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 23, 2022 – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, 2022 – 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

TO REGISTER FOR THIS FREE EVENT, visit https://htx-arcs.com.

This input is vital to reduce the current number of 40 proposed projects down to the final 20.

The ARCS project focuses on consolidating several community improvement recommendations and plans that have been developed over the past 20 years to create a prioritized list of infrastructure projects for Harris County to implement. The project area consists of the Airline Improvement, East Aldine, and North Houston management districts. Although the study is being led by Harris County, recommendations will also be included for parts of the study area that are within the City of Houston. The final report and implementation plan will be submitted to the Harris County Commissioners' Court for a possible vote of approval.

During the first series of public meetings, which were conducted virtually via Zoom in January 2022, the team of county engineers and consultants leading the study project presented a detailed overview of their analysis of existing conditions in Aldine. Citizens who attended the meetings shared their perspectives on living and working in Aldine and offered several ideas for improving local transportation networks, affordable housing opportunities, parks, culture, and the region's overall quality of life. Instant polls during the meetings also enabled attendees to rank recommended goals for the study in real time.

"All of Aldine is important to me. As a result, the Aldine Region Comprehensive Study is going to put all of those plans together so that we can work together to do what's best for all of Aldine," said Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, during the public meetings in January 2022.

View original content:

SOURCE Harris County Engineering Department