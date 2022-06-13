Kidde Introduces the Industry's First Integrated Smart Detection System for Smoke, Carbon Monoxide and Indoor Air Quality

The No. 1 most installed fire safety brand in North America just got 'smarter' with Kidde's new suite of Wi-Fi enabled home safety detection devices

MEBANE, N.C., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidde, the No. 1 most installed fire safety brand in North America*, is expanding its Healthy Homes offerings with the launch of Kidde HomeSafe™ enabled devices. This comprehensive suite of home health and safety devices comprises fully integrated solutions that enable whole-home detection of smoke, carbon monoxide, indoor air quality issues, water leaks and frozen pipes. Kidde's HomeSafe technology connects these Wi-Fi enabled advanced smart home devices and their expanded sensing capabilities to the Kidde app, providing instant notifications of home safety threats. Additionally, HomeSafe enabled products can make existing Kidde hardwired interconnected alarms, smart with a simple setup**. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Kidde has expanded its Healthy Homes offerings with the launch of Kidde HomeSafe enabled devices. (PRNewswire)

Consumers today are more connected than ever with 83% of Americans having at least one smart device in their home.1 According to a 2022 nationwide survey commissioned by Kidde and conducted online by The Harris Poll, three in five smart device owners (60%) rely on those devices to keep their families and them safe, and 69% have peace of mind knowing that those devices will alert them in real-time when an issue arises.2 Kidde HomeSafe enabled devices provide consumers with reassurance to stay on the #SmartSideofSafe with proprietary technology that merges the convenience of smartphones and connected devices with the reliability consumers have come to expect from Kidde alarms and detectors.

The new Kidde HomeSafe enabled devices offer technologies and features to help protect the people, places and things that matter:

Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm - detects both smoke and carbon monoxide with just one device.

Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Indoor Air Quality Monitor - offers triple detection of smoke, carbon monoxide and indoor air quality issues, including adverse temperature, humidity levels and total volatile organic compounds.

Water Leak + Freeze Detector - helps prevent potentially costly repairs from water damage and frozen pipes by quickly alerting homeowners of water leaks or temperature drops.

"At Carrier, we know that a safe home is the foundation for a healthy home. That's why we're focused on creating smart, safe and healthy indoor environments," said Isis Wu, Vice President & General Manager, Residential Fire and Healthy Homes, Carrier Fire & Security. "Kidde's launch of HomeSafe enabled devices, including the industry's first integrated smart detection system for smoke, carbon monoxide and indoor air quality, gives homeowners greater control, more confidence and extra peace of mind when it comes to home safety – right at their fingertips."

Kidde HomeSafe enabled devices are available at The Home Depot stores nationwide and homedepot.com. For more product information, visit Kidde.com/saferhometoday .

About Kidde

Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories, has been keeping the world a safer place for over 100 years. Kidde produced the first integrated smoke detection system a century ago and continues its legacy today by delivering advanced fire-safety technology. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit kidde.com or follow @KiddeSafety on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest and LinkedIn.

Contact: Ivanette Bonilla

(561) 329-8392

Ivanette.Bonilla@carrier.com

*Based on total household installations as of December 2021. **Applies only to combination alarms. Alarms only connect with other Kidde alarms that have hardwired AC interconnect capability. Smart Hush feature is only available on devices with the Kidde HomeSafe technology, not other interconnected alarms, when you are connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the alarm. 1, 2 This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Kidde from May 10-12, 2022, among 2,016 adults ages 18+, among whom 1,644 have smart devices in their home. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Ivanette.Bonilla@carrier.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kidde