Sony Electronics Debuts Two New Premium Music Players Including New Signature Series Walkman® with Gold-plated Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) Chassis

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today introduced two new premium music players, the NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2, raising the bar to new heights in high-resolution audio listening, to satisfy the most demanding audiophiles.

Designed to immerse the listener in sublime, nuanced sound, the NW-WM1ZM2 has been fine-tuned from years of audio mastery and crafted from the very best materials. This new addition sets a new benchmark for Sony's award-winning signature series, offering an exquisite listening experience in an ultra-premium design.

The NW-WM1AM2 allows music lovers to completely lose themselves in high-quality audio with a richer, smoother and more expansive sound field compared to its predecessor.

Both music players let the user download and stream from endless catalogues of music with Wi-Fi compatibility, taking the listening enjoyment to the next level.

Extraordinary sound begins with exceptional components

Throughout the history of Sony's premium range music players, audio mastery has been accomplished through a combination of meticulous assembly of exceptional components. The NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2 are products of this philosophy.

Purer materials for a purer sound

The NW-WM1ZM2 has a 99.99% purity (4N) Gold-plated Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) Chassis. This realizes a stronger digital ground and higher rigidity, enabling clear, expansive sound, so the listener can experience each instrument as if it were performing live.

The NW-WM1AM2 uses an aluminum alloy frame which provides a highly rigid case that's resistive to electrical noise and other interference creating a stable, high-quality sound.

Revel in authentic sound reproduction

With the use of S-Master™ HX digital amp technology, independently developed for Walkman®, the NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2 deliver a stunningly faithful sound reproduction. The full digital amplifier further creates a rich and full-bodied sound, with the help of a high-quality lead-free solder.

Taking inspiration from the ground-breaking DMP-Z1, both music players feature an even stronger power supply than their predecessor models, both in the analog and digital block.

The NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2 have upgraded fine-tuned capacitors – various FT CAP3 capacitors (High-polymer Capacitor) and a large solid high polymer capacitor which offers large capacitance and low resistance. An OFC-milled block covering the digital block allows both music players to deliver sound that appears to rise up from silence.

Perfect Signal Integrity

To achieve a powerful and smooth sound quality, Sony has selected a thick KIMBER KABLE® to run from the amp base to the balanced headphone jack on the NW-WM1ZM2, much like the renowned DMP-Z1. This carefully selected component helps transmit high quality audio signals, leaving just the music.

The NW-WM1AM2 uses a low-resistance OFC cable which offers low distortion and superior channel separation.

To realize both music players evolutionary sound, a dual clock and fine sound register have been precisely placed within each Walkman. For the first time, Sony has begun using a reflow solder containing gold, whose effect is significant in the overall improved sound localization and wider sound space.

Get the most out of music, whatever the source

The NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2 both integrate a DSD Remastering Engine where PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) audio is resampled into an 11.2 MHz DSD (Direct Stream Digital), providing even more ways to enjoy music.

With the NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2 listeners can also inject more life into their music by upscaling compressed music files in real time with DSEE Ultimate™. This evolving algorithm now offers even more benefits for CD-quality (16 bit 44.1/48kHz) lossless audio. By restoring acoustic subtleties and dynamic range, the user experiences a richer, more complete listening experience.

Hear every note as the artist intended

Both Walkmans are also compatible with Balanced Connection and High-Resolution Audio, allowing listeners to experience their favorite tracks, just how the artist intended.

Music on the Move

The NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2 are Wi-Fi compatible and powered by Android™ 11, giving access to a vast collection of genres and artists, from all around the world. Consumers can choose to either listen from their favorite music streaming and download services or connect to a PC to download tracks and playlists from personal collections, ensuring high quality sound playback.

All new optimized usability

With a larger 5.0" (12.7cm) display, both music players introduce a new smooth and responsive touchscreen that has been upgraded to HD (High Definition), optimizing the user experience. Consumers can also personalize their home display on the Walkman Home Screen to suit individual needs, making each Walkman truly unique.

To ensure listeners can immerse themselves in the music wherever they are, both premium models deliver up to 40 hours[1] of non-stop 96kHz FLAC High-Resolution Audio playback.

A USB Type-C® port features on both models, offering fast music file transfer and easy connectivity with a range of devices[2].

The NW-WM1ZM2 offers 256GB of integrated memory and a microSD card slot, while the NW-WM1AM2 offers 128GB of integrated memory and a microSD card slot, allowing listeners to take even the biggest music collections, wherever they go.[3]

Sustainability matters

Sony's products are not only designed to be stylish, but also with the environment in mind. Zero plastic[4] is used in the packaging material for the NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2, reflecting Sony's commitment to reducing the impact of our products and practices.

Pricing and Availability:

NW-WM1ZM2 has a suggested retail price of $3,699.99 and is available now to purchase at Sony Electronics and other authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/audio/walkman-digital-recorders/walkman-mp3-players/p/nwwm1zm2.

NW-WM1AM2 has a suggested retail price of $1,399.99 and is available now to purchase at Sony Electronics and other authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit https://electronics.sony.com/audio/walkman-digital-recorders/walkman-mp3-players/p/nwwm1am2.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

[1] When using Sony original music player app. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage.

[2] USB Type-C cable sold separately

[3] 1 GB equals 1 billion bytes, a portion of which is used for data management functions.

[4] Coating and adhesive materials excluded. This varies by region.

