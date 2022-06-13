Zaxby's names new chief marketing & strategy officer

Patrick Schwing to oversee brand experience

ATHENS, Ga., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's , the premium quick-service restaurant brand founded in Athens, announced today that Patrick Schwing has been named chief marketing & strategy officer. He joins Zaxby's from Inspire Brands, where he has served as Arby's chief marketing officer and president of the Franchise Association for more than two years. In his new role, Schwing will oversee marketing communications, loyalty, e-commerce, R&D, and media including digital and social to help the organization architect its future growth plans.

"As Zaxby's focuses on brand and culinary differentiation, we are excited to add Patrick to our world-class executive team," said Bernard Acoca, Zaxby's CEO. "Patrick's global brand experience, having worked for both top-tier CPG and QSR organizations, and his proven track record in effectively addressing consumers' needs through insights, new products, and technology innovation, will serve Zaxby's extremely well as we seek to attract new audiences and build even greater guest loyalty over time."

At Arby's, Schwing oversaw brand strategy and experience, including culinary innovation, calendar, media, advertising, and digital commerce. Prior to Arby's, Schwing held domestic and international marketing roles at Procter & Gamble, where he worked across the group's portfolio on brands such as Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences and Oral-B. In 2020, Schwing was named one of Business Insider's "25 CMOs to Watch."

Schwing has a diverse background and understands the criticality of empowering teams to be bold, creative and agile, according to Acoca. Schwing is known for his commitment to consumer-inspired innovation, which will benefit Zaxby's as the brand connects to guests through in-store experiences as well as digital-commerce platforms.

"Transparency drives trust in all of our relationships," Schwing said. "To truly live the Zaxby's mission and enrich the lives of our guests, we must build strong relationships, connect through special moments and show our appreciation—all in the pursuit of showing our guests that we know and understand them better than any other brand."

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. For the second year in a row, Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist's 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 18 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

