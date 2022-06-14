The Ad Council and USDA Forest Service's Energetic New Creative Encourages Families to Explore Forests Near Them

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Great Outdoors Month in June, the USDA Forest Service and the Ad Council today announced new public service advertisements (PSAs) from the Discover the Forest campaign. The new creative brings in the power of music with an original song, "Outside," made especially for the campaign by Poe Leos and Harv. The campaign includes new video assets, along with a music video that shows a family discovering nature together, reminding parents how enriching and exciting connecting with nature can be.

"We are excited that many families visit the outdoors and are able to reconnect with each other and nature. Through this campaign we hope to reach families currently not engaging in these experiences," said Jim Copeland, Acting Director, Conservation Education, Forest Service, State and Private Forestry at the USDA Forest Service. "It has been inspiring to work with these talented artists to use music as a new way to connect families to their local forests, parks, and other outdoor areas."

Since 2009, the Ad Council and USDA Forest Service's Discover the Forest campaign has encouraged parents and caregivers to get outside with their families to reconnect with nature, whether it's in a park, forest, or green space nearby.

This newest creative installment was developed pro bono by David&Goliath, and harnesses the power of music to highlight the outdoors as a place of family bonding and joy. A full-length music video featuring the campaign's custom song "Outside," by Poe Leos and Harv, taps into the feeling of freedom that the forest can bring and showcases the forest as the setting for family bonding, exploration, and laughter. In addition, the campaign also developed an additional song, "Birds Eye View" with artists Astyn Turr and Ariza, as well as a full suite of creative assets (including TV, radio, print and outdoor) that will be available in English and Spanish.

"In the newest campaign for Discover the Forest, we set out to bring equity to underrepresented groups within outdoor spaces and our national parks," said Blake Winfree, Chief of Social Impact at David&Goliath. "We wanted to create a campaign that is inviting for families of diverse backgrounds to join in on the possibilities of the outdoors with a creative idea that is highlighted by music and culture."

The creative aims to reach all parents and caregivers of tweens, with an emphasis on fostering a sense of belonging in nature among Black and Latino families. While outdoor recreation has increased among Black and Hispanic Americans over the last decade, current participation rates still do not reflect our diverse population in the U.S., and Black and Hispanic Americans remain underrepresented outside.1

"Music and nature each have the power to connect people and unlock feelings of joy and peace," said Michelle Hillman, Chief Campaign Development Officer at the Ad Council. "This latest iteration of Discover the Forest brings these together in harmony to remind parents that an unforgettable experience in nature with your family is not far away."

Across all PSAs, audiences are directed to DiscoverTheForest.org and DescubreElBosque.org, where they can search for nearby forests, parks and trails and find ideas for outdoor-focused activities. The new PSAs will run nationwide in time and space donated by the media, per the Ad Council's model.

To find a forest, park or trail near you, visit DiscoverTheForest.org, and follow Discover the Forest on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Ad Council

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels.

The Ad Council's innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter and view the creative on YouTube.

USDA Forest Service

The Forest Service manages 193 million acres of national forests and grasslands for the American Public. Its mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the Nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.

1 2020 Outdoor Participation Report. (2020). Outdoor Foundation. https://outdoorindustry.org/resource/2020-outdoor-participation-report/

