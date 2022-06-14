Niles Steel Tank Enhances Online Experience With New Website

Customers, jobseekers and others visiting the leading water storage manufacturer's website will enjoy easy navigation and cross-platform compatibility

NILES, Mich., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Niles Steel Tank, the premier manufacturer of custom water storage tanks and a subsidiary of Bradford White Corporation, announces today the launch of a new mobile-friendly website with enhanced experiences for both customers and jobseekers.

Niles Steel Tank, the premier manufacturer of custom water storage tanks and a subsidiary of Bradford White Corporation, announces the launch of a new mobile-friendly website that enhances navigation and cross-platform compatibility for both customers and jobseekers. (PRNewswire)

Focusing on maintaining top performance and offering the same depth of product information across multiple platforms, the website implements new dynamic menu systems that are intuitive to use on any screen size. To facilitate faster searches, the search mechanism was also upgraded to connect users to the information they need with quicker queries and lower load times for results.

"Our previous website has served us well since 2014, but as customers' engagement preferences change, we must remain nimble and meet them where they are," said Jeremy Waller, General Manager, Niles Steel Tank. "The new site is 100% responsive on mobile platforms, and the enhancements make it easier for customers to contact us regarding quotes for new projects. Prospective employees will enjoy the upgraded careers page and the ability to apply directly online as well."

Niles Steel Tank is the premier manufacturer and supplier of custom pressure vessels, process tanks, glass-lined water storage tanks and OEM vessels for commercial and industrial use. Providing innovative, high-quality solutions at a competitive price since 1898, Niles Steel Tank joined the Bradford White Corporation family of companies in 2002. Industries served include automotive, compressor and press, air conditioning, water filtration, chemical and pharmaceutical and more.

"In addition to the latest in performance upgrades, this new website also highlights our expanding product portfolio and custom capabilities in both carbon and stainless steel tank production," Waller said. "We're confident this site reflects the same commitment to value that Niles Steel Tank has for our products, and we know our customers, employees and business partners will enjoy using it."

To learn more about Niles Steel Tank, please visit https://nilesst.com or call (269) 683-1910.

About Niles Steel Tank

Niles Steel Tank, a subsidiary of Bradford White Corporation, has been building America's best tanks and pressure vessels to meet and exceed the needs of demanding industries since 1898. Niles Steel Tank manufactures custom pressure vessels, process tanks and glass-lined water storage tanks for customers in the automotive, compressor and press industries, air conditioning, water filtration, chemical and pharmaceutical companies and a host of other industries. Niles Steel Tank's experienced workforce proudly manufactures our products in Niles, MI. For more information, please visit https://www.nilesst.com/.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation