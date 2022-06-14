Readly signs iconic US magazine titles

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital magazine and newspaper app Readly is expanding its US portfolio and signs a total of 23 iconic US magazine titles. These magazines include People, All Recipes and Better Homes & Gardens. With these titles onboard, reaching 200 million people, Readly is well equipped for a ramp-up in the US.

Chris Couchman, Head of Content in the US remarks that the addition of these household titles is another step in being able to deliver American readers the perfect mix of niche titles and well established magazines that they are searching for.

Couchman states, "These magazines are some of the most known and trusted titles in the USA and we are proud to now be able to offer them on the Readly platform. With the addition, Readly will strengthen its US presence through ramped up PR and marketing efforts to capture growth opportunities. We are eager to explore the market potential and our focus now is to put Readly in the hands of more U.S.consumers. I hope to see a significant boost, not only in the US but also in the UK and Australia."

Readly is committed to continually improving its digital offering in the US and the addition of these 23 magazines speaks to its mission to make quality content more accessible than ever before.

Couchman adds, "For publishers, our growing datapool of over 40+ billion data points gives them a deeper understanding of reader behaviour which enables them to become more data driven in their approach to maximising global readership and developing their business. We are delighted to have more US publishers experience this unique dataset with an international lens."

Full list of new US magazines now available on the Readly app:

All Recipes

American Patchwork & Quilting

Better Homes & Gardens

Coastal Living

Cooking Light

Country Home

Do It Yourself

Food & Wine

LIFE

Magnolia Journal

Midwest Living

People

People Royals

Real Simple

Southern Living

Traditional Home

Travel + Leisure

Wood

EatingWell Special Collection

Entertainment Special Collection

Health Special Collection

InStyle Special Collection

Shape Special Collection

About Readly

Readly is the European category leader for digital magazines. The company offers a digital subscription service where customers have unlimited access to 7,500 magazines and newspapers including the catalogue of ePresse. Readly has subscribers in more than 50 countries and content available in 17 different languages. In collaboration with 1200 publishers worldwide, Readly is digitising the magazine and newspaper industry. In 2021, revenues amounted to SEK 466 million. Since September 2020, the Readly share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Midcap. For more information, please visit https://corporate.readly.com

