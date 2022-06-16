Saint Louis Chess Club to Host Legends and Rising Stars of American Chess

2022 U.S. Senior, Junior, and Girls' Junior Championships return over-the-board from July 6 - July 16, 2022
SAINT LOUIS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the Saint Louis Chess Club will host three national championship events showcasing the best American senior, junior and girl chess players. From July 6 - 16, 2022, Saint Louis, America's Chess Capital, will host the top 10 juniors, girls, and seniors in the invitational 2022 U.S. Junior, U.S. Girls' Junior, and U.S. Senior Chess Championships. The tournaments feature more than $130,000 in prizes.
"We are excited to once again kick off this summer's national championships by bringing together the top chess players from across the United States," said Executive Director Tony Rich. "Over the past 13 years, we've been proud to host the future of chess annually with the U.S. Junior and U.S. Girls' Junior Championships and for the fourth consecutive year we will feature the legends of chess with the U.S. Senior Championship."
The three 10-player fields will tie together chess past and future for a celebration of the best of chess.
- U.S. Junior Championship
The U.S. Junior Championship will feature a field of new and returning young prodigies. 2021 U.S. Junior Champion GM Hans Niemann will not be returning to reclaim his title. Headlining players include two-time U.S. Junior Champion GM Awonder Liang, GM Brandon Jacobson, GM Christopher Yoo and GM Abhimanyu Mishra, whose talent and determination put them among the brightest young minds in the game. Additionally, the wildcard player will be three-time U.S. Girls' Junior Champion, IM Carissa Yip. Along with winning the title, players will be competing to win a piece of the more than $20,000 prize fund and an invitation to the U.S. Championship later this year. The winner of the U.S. Junior Championship will be awarded a $6,000 scholarship, jointly supported by US Chess and Dewain Barber.
- U.S. Girls' Junior Championship
The future of women's chess in America is bright and will be on full display during the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship. This tournament features a field of rising stars, while 2021 US Girls' Junior Champion IM Annie Wang will not return to reclaim her title. Headlining players returning to compete again this year include WGM Jennifer Yu, WGM Thalia Cervantes, and WIM Alice Lee, each considered to be among the top U.S. girls and women chess players. Along with winning the title, players will be up for the chance to win a piece of the more than $10,000 prize fund and an invitation to the U.S. Women's Championship later this year. Additionally, the winner of the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship will be awarded a $6,000 scholarship, jointly supported by US Chess and Dewain Barber.
- U.S. Senior Championship
For the fourth consecutive year, the U.S. Senior Championship will be held alongside the country's other national chess championships. The 2022 field boasts legendary chess players, including six U.S. Chess Hall of Fame inductees: Grandmasters Gregory Kaidanov, the 2021 U.S. Senior Champion, Joel Benjamin, the 2020 U.S. Senior Champion, Alex Shabalov, the 2019 U.S. Senior Champion, Larry Christiansen, Igor Novikov, and wildcard Nick Di Firmian.
The expert commentary team of GM's Yasser Seirawan, Alejandro Ramirez and Cristian Chirila will call the action live. The team will be providing game analysis daily from July 6 - July 16 online starting at 1:00 p.m. CT.
Fans can watch all the action live on www.uschesschamps.com and on the Saint Louis Chess Club's YouTube and Twitch.tv channels.
2022 U.S. Junior Championship Field
Name
Qualification Method
Invitational Rating*
Hometown
GM Awonder Liang
2021 Denker Champion
2705
Madison, WI
GM Brandon Jacobson
Rating
2627
Westfield NJ
GM Christopher Yoo
Rating
2626
Dublin, CA
GM Andrew Hong
Rating
2610
Saratoga, CA
GM Abhimanyu Mishra
Rating
2607
Englishtown, NJ
IM David Brodsky
Rating
2584
Cortlandt Manor, NY
IM Justin Wang
Rating
2565
Katy, TX
NM Pedro Espinosa
2021 US Junior Open Champion
2222
New York, NY
IM Balaji Daggupati
Rating
2525
San Ramon, CA
IM Carissa Yip
Wildcard
2514
Andover, MA
2022 U.S. Girls' Junior Championship Field
Name
Invitational Rating*
Qualification
Hometown
WGM Jennifer Yu
Rating
2388
Ashburn, VA
WGM Thalia Cervantes
Rating
2355
Saint Louis, MO
WIM Alice Lee
Rating
2347
1North Oaks, MN
FM Ruiyang Yan
2021 Haring Champion
2344
Mountain View, CA
WIM Rochelle Wu
Rating
2319
Woodland, CA
WFM Sophie Morris-Suzuki
Rating
2250
Waccabuc, NY
WFM Zoey Tang
Rating
2232
Portland, OR
WIM Ellen Wang
Rating
2213
Bronx, NY
WFM Gracy Prasanna
Rating
2210
Nazareth, PA
WFM Anne-Marie Velea
Wildcard
2201
Sammamish, WA
2022 U.S. Senior Championship Field
Name
Invitational Rating*
Qualification
Hometown
GM Gregory Kaidanov**
2021 US Senior Champion
2600
Lexington, KY
IM Igor Khmelnitsky
2021 Irwin Champion
2470
King of Prussia, PA
GM Dmitry Gurevich
2021 US Senior Open Champion
2417
Chicago, IL 60607
GM Vladimir Akopian
Rating
2672
Glendale, CA
GM Larry Christiansen**
Rating
2601
Cambridge, MA
GM Igor Novikov**
Rating
2587
Lexington, KY
GM Alex Shabalov**
Rating
2558
Pittsburgh, PA
GM Maxim Dlugy
Rating
2549
New York, NY
GM Joel Benjamin**
Rating
2534
Waldwick, NJ
GM Nick Di Firmian**
Wildcard
2506
Oakland, CA
* Invitational ratings are calculated and certified by US Chess.
** Denotes U.S. Chess Hall of Fame members playing in the 2022 U.S. Senior Championship at the Saint Louis Chess Club.
